The Tulare County Board of Supervisors are set to approve a loan to the Tulare County Regional Transit Authority to keep public transit going in much of the county, including Porterville.
As part of its consent calendar the board is expected to approve the loan at its meting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Human Resources and Development Department Innovation Conference Room, 2500 W. Burrell, Visalia.
The county board will consider approving a cash advance of $1.5 million to help TCRTA to meet its operational costs to keep public transit going in the county. Without the funding the county, including Porterville, could go without public transit beginning on October 1.
TCRTA was formed in an effort to streamline public transit throughout the county. The cities of Porterville, Tulare, Dinuba, Lindsay, Exeter, Woodlake and Farmersville and the County of Tulare came together to form the TCRTA. The City of Visalia didn't join the TCRTA and continues to operate its own public transit.
The TCRTA began operating public transit throughout the county on July 1, but has had no cash to pay for its operating costs.
The county staff report stated transit funding is based on reimbursement of state and federal funding and “the reassignment of only future funding has left TCRTA without any reserve of capital to cover its initial operational costs.”
Member agencies in TCRTA will loan $5 million to keep TCRTA's operations going in the short-term as long as all the member agencies approve their portions of the agreement. The city of Porterville is being asked to contribute the most at $1.6 million which will be funded by the city's Local Transportation Funds.
The Porterville City Council approved the allocation of $1.6 million at its meeting on Tuesday but with conditions which include being reimbursed funds that aren't used and the stipulation TCRTA's long-term financial situation be addressed.
At Tuesday's meeting Porterville City Manager John Lollis indicated it was expected a $5 million loan would come from the County Treasurer but the treasurer determined TCRTA to be ineligible for a loan. So the county board is now set to approve a $1.5 million cash advance loan from the county's general fund to be paid back within five years.
The city of Tulare has also been asked to contribute $1.5 million, the city of Dinuba has been asked to contribute $350,000 and the city of Woodlake has been asked to contribute $50,000.
“Member agencies are currently considering the loan ammounts, with the understanding that a decision not to provide initial capital to TCRTA would likely result in agency insolvency and the possible dissolution” of TCRTA, county staff reported.
TERRA BELLA FIRE STATION
As part of the county's Capital Improvements Program, the county board is set to clear the way for the construction of a remodeling project at the Terra Bella Fire Station to begin. The board is set to approve a bid to Forcum Mackey Construction of more than $3.7 million as part of its consent calendar.
The project is being done to allow the fire station to keep up with updated firefighting technology and equipment. A three-bay fire apparatus garage will be added to the fire station.
A day room will also be constructed in the two-bay apparatus garage, adding a new HVAC system and new dorm room. Among other features included in the project will be the replacement of the air compressor, installation of a fire alarm system and a warning beacon.
CROP REPORT
The annual Tulare County Crop Report for 2021 will be presented at Tuesday's meeting. While dealing with the COVID pandemic, total gross ag production in Tulare County in 2020 was $7.1 billion, dipping below 2019's $7.5 billion. Milk production remained No. 1 in the county in 202 with a gross value of $1.9 billion.
STATE BUDGET REPORT
Paul Yoder, who works as a lobbyist on behalf of the county, will give his annual report on the state budget as he will report on the 2022-2023 state budget's impact on the county.
Truth Act Forum
A public hearing will be held, a Truth Act Forum, as part of Tuesday's meeting at 11 a.m. The forum is required to be held to receive public comment regarding access to individuals given by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.
Written public comments can be sent via email to clerkoftheboard@tularecounty.ca.gove or via mail to the Board of Supervisors in care of Chief Clerk, 2800 W. Burrell Ave., Visalia 93251.