The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved their responses to the South County Detention Facility report made by the Tulare County Grand Jury at its meeting on Tuesday. The report outlined three findings and one recommendation the board unanimously agreed with.
The grand jury toured the South County Detention Center in order to make their findings, and recommended the county source staffing and funding for the fully functional kitchen within the jail, and
to start farming operations to reduce the need to have pre-made food transported into the detention center. The board agreed the staff and funding for the kitchen and farm are needed and the county will fulfill the recommendation when funding becomes available.
The findings made by the grand jury began with the jail’s location saving time and cost to provide inmates with transportation to the courthouse. It was also found costs are reduced for the Porterville Police Department due to the close proximity of the jail.
The only negative finding made by the grand jury was costs are incurred to transport pre-made food from the Bob Wiley Facility to the South County Detention Center, hence the recommendation to staff to fund the kitchen and farming operations which would greatly reduce the need for an outside source of food while still being able to feed the inmates.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the report and authorized the submission of their responses.
In other business County Administrative Officer Jason Britt presented the board with the annual update for plans of use for federal American Rescue Plan funds.
ARPA funds are to be used for four purposes: in response to a public health emergency and the related negative impacts, public health work, government services, and investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The board approved their ARP plan in August 2021 and allocated roughly $90.6 million to various projects in many departments including $59.5 million to public health and $14.5 million to infrastructure.
Britt outlined the changes since the last ARP plan update. Britt said over the last fiscal year funding was reduced for COVID related issues, but increased for medical expenses, specifically county COVID claims.
Funding was decreased for homeless projects and increased for assistance to impacted nonprofits, but Britt noted the county continues to fulfill all of their obligations and projects related to homelessness.
ARP funding use in FY 22/23 was increased for payroll to Human Health and Services employees and the Tulare County Sheriff Office staff.
The county allocated $10 million in revenue replacement projects including radio tower and park improvements.
Britt stated the Woodville Park project was completed for $65,793. ARP funding was also used for COVID testing for county employees in the amount of $75,000, and $13,426,788 in funds were used for the payroll of county fire staff.
As of March 31, the county is on track to spend the ARP allocation by the required deadline of use.
“We did what we could to take this money and spread it to make the best use of it throughout the county,” said county board vice chair Larry Micari.
There were four public hearings concerning delinquent tax fees held during Tuesday morning’s board meeting and in one the board approved placing delinquent fees acquired by customers of the Terra Bella Sewer Maintenance District on the county tax roll.
Sherman Dix, the Assistant Director of Fiscal Services for the Resource Management Agency, explained delinquent service fees will be added to the tax roll if still delinquent by July 31. Payments are due in order to avoid a 10 percent penalty and auditor fees.
The TBSMD has 63 delinquent customers out of 518 total customers, resulting in $16,794 in delinquent charges.
The board approved the addition of the delinquent customers to the county’s tax roll, only after Micari suggested the county look at partnering with nonprofits to see if there's any assistance available for those in disadvantaged communities.