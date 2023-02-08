During the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the board approved the expansion of the Tulare County District Attorney's Office by adding eight Assistant District Attorneys, ADA, and two Chief Deputy District Attorneys, Chief DDA. The expansion will allow the DA's office to divide case work more evenly and efficiently.
Chief DDA Daniel Underwood explained the current structure of the DA's office and the need for the expansion.
Currently, there's one DA, one Chief DDA, and two ADAs. A small team of Supervising Deputy District Attorneys, SDDA, handle cases spread throughout the North and South County courthouses, the Juvenile Justice Center, special projects, and post conviction cases. One SDDA handles vertical cases which means they oversee the case from start to finish.
Underwood proposed the county approve creating two additional Chief DDA and eight ADA positions in order for the SDDAs to more efficiently supervise cases. He also stated the caseloads could be broken into categories with an SDDA presiding over each one and leading an ADA through cases that fall within their jurisdiction. Categories could include major crimes, crimes against children and laws and motions. A team of DDAs would assist in Visalia prosecutions, general Porterville prosecutions and juvenile prosecutions.
"We think this will give us the opportunity to highlight supervision, highlight case management," said Underwood.
Vice Chair Larry Micari stated the proposed system would allow for a more efficient prosecution system and the DA office is doing all they can to serve justice.
"You're doing everything you can to make sure there is justice served in Tulare County so I really appreciate that," said Micari.
Supervisor Eddie Valero asked Underwood how the cases would be divided for the Chief DDA's. Underwood answered ultimately the DA would decide but there could be multiple ways the work could be divided amongst upper management.
"I believe that the work could be divided in numerous ways," said Underwood. "It could be divided between north county, south county, administrative operations. It could be divided amongst vertical prosecutions, General prosecutions, etc. There's really some versatility there for the District Attorney to work with."
The proposal was approved unanimously amongst the board.
When the supervisors were given time to highlight meetings or events they participated in since their prior meeting, Chairman Dennis Townsend mentioned the ribbon cutting for the new Sequoia National Forest headquarters and the presentation he gave during the ceremony. He also talked about the old SQF headquarters on Newcomb south of Porterville becoming the new Tulare County Sheriff's Office Porterville substation.
"That's a great facility that they put in over there and it's going to be beneficial to them," said Townsend. "It's also going to be beneficial to us because we're having a new Sheriff's substation put in the building they vacated out by the airport in Porterville so it's a win-win."
The next meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will be held on February 28 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held at Porterville City Hall and streamed on the county's YouTube channel.