Tulare County supervisors continued to express their concerns about mandated state programs that aren't funded by the state, placing the burden of funding on the county at their meeting on Tuesday.
The concerns were expressed during a presentation on the 2022-2023 state budget's impact on counties by Paul Yoder, who lobbies to the State Legislature and Governor's office on behalf of the county.
But also of note, Yoder reported counties are making headway when it comes to large scale solar farms when it comes to the issue of them now effectively being exempt from property taxes. This is a huge issue for counties in the Central Valley as most of the large scale solar farms being developed are being located in the Valley.
They include what's billed as the nation's largest solar farm, the Rexford project in the Ducor area. Tulare County eventually having the ability to collect property taxes from such projects as the Rexford project could provide significant tax revenue to the county.
When it comes to unfunded mandates of particular concern is the state's CARE Court program, a comprehensive program those with behavioral health issues will go through in which counties must implement in the next couple of years. Housing for the homeless is also part of the program.
“I'm very fearful that this is another mandate from the state that's going to be grossly unfunded,” Supervisor Pete Vander Poel said.
The first cohort of counties to implement CARE Court programs will have to implement them beginning on October 1, 2023. Tulare County is among the second cohort of of counties that will have to implement a CARE Court by the end of 2024.
Yoder did say the state is open to providing more flexibility to counties when it comes to providing housing in the program, but added that doesn't mean there will be additional funding.
The concern over unfunded mandates was also emphasized because Yoder stated the state budget outlook doesn't look nearly as good in the near future as it has in the past. He said state tax revenue should come in under projections over the next three months and like through a fourth and fifth month.
“Probably no December miracle,” said Yoder, referring to what has happened in recent years when many have cashed in their capital gains, which is a major reason why the state has had surpluses in recent years, Yoder said. But with the stock market in its current state, that's not likely to happen this year, he said.
As far as large scale solar farms eventually paying property taxes, Yoder said Governor Gavin Newsom has indicated the industry has become established enough to where it can eventually begin paying property taxes. Yoder said there's legislation that would provide a two-year extension for the industry to be exempt from property taxes. He added Newsom has indicated the exemption from property taxes for the industry should sunset after that two-year extension.
Yoder said representatives from Central Valley counties speaking with Newsom had an impact on the issue. Representatives from Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Mariposa and San Joaquin Counties making up the San Joaquin Valley Regional Planning Commission were able to speak with Newsom on the issue.
As far as the propositions on the November 8 ballot, Yoder spoke about two of the propositions, Proposition 30 that could have an impact on on counties.
Proposition 26 and Proposition 27 are the measures that would legalize sports betting in California. Proposition 26 would limit sports betting to in-person betting at tribal casinos and four horse racing tracks in the state.
Proposition 27 would allow online sports betting. Proposition 27 would set aside tax revenue from sports betting to deal with the issue of homelessness, although the amount continues to be debated. “The amount is disputed,” Yoder said.
Yoder did say it's estimated $200 million could be provided annually to deal with the issue of homelessness if Prop. 27 passes.
Yoder also talked about Proposition 30 which would place an additional 1.75 percent tax those making more than $2 million a year. What has brought this measure to the forefront is commercials featuring Newsom speaking out against the measure.
The measure is written by Lyft and Newsom has taken the position it's designed to have taxpapers subsidize Lyft's transition to electric vehicles.
Tax revenue from Prop. 30 would go to clean air programs, including zero-emission vehicle programs, and reducing wildfires. It's estimated Prop. 30 could raise $3.5 billion to $5 billion annually. Yoder mentioned Prop. 30 could provide funding to counties for reducing wildfires.
Yoder also noted there are still bills that have passed the legislature that have an impact on counties that could still be signed by the governor. The governor has until midnight Friday to sign bills passed by the legislature that are still on his desk.
ICE DATA PRESENTED
As required by state law the Tulare County Sheriff's Office presented data on individuals turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, at Tuesday's meeting.
TCSO reported it had 19,794 bookings in 2021 and 25 individuals were transferred to ICE. ICE made a request for 157 transfers, TCSO reported. There were 25 transferred and 157 weren't transferred, TCSO stated.
Of the 132 who weren't transferred, TCSO reported it didn't recognize 67. Of the other 65 requests, 53 were released to the public and as of January 13, 2021, 12 were still in jail for serious offenses ranging from murder or a serious sex offense.