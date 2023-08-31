The Tulare County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $2 million disaster relief fund to assist businesses impacted by the March flooding that haven't received any assistance.
Board chairman Dennis Townsend and supervisors Larry Micari, Peter Vander Poel, Amy Shuklian and Eddie Valero all approved the program which could assist up to 40 businesses if each business received the maximum grant amount of $50,000. They approved the program at their meeting on Tuesday.
But it figures the number of businesses in the county that haven't been able to obtain any assistance is much higher than 40 as the county has reported it has received more than 2,700 flood-related damage assessment reports from homes and businesses as of May.
The $2 million fund is for for-profit businesses, including those in agriculture, who haven't received FEMA assistance or any assistance from private insurance. “Businesses are not typically covered by FEMA,” said county grants and resources manager Denise England about for-profit businesses. England was at Tuesday's meeting to cover the details of the program.
In addition only businesses located in unincorporated areas of the county are eligible for the grants.
Businesses such as Air bnbs and short-term vacation rentals also aren't eligible. General retail businesses also aren't eligible although a specialty retail business that sells a specialized line of merchandise related to a specific category of products can qualify.
The grants will also just go toward property damage. England stated applications would be considered on a first come, first serve basis.
Vander Poel also made the point about for-profit businesses not being able to obtain assistance. “There are many businesses out there that fall through the cracks,” he said.
Valero asked if those who have applied for FEMA assistance but are still waiting to see if they are going to receive any help are eligible. England said she didn't think so but those businesses should still apply.
Valero added he has talked to those “that have had to jump through all kinds of hoops with FEMA, so they've already lost hope.”
In its staff report the county stated it “acknowledges that for certain storm damage and mitigation efforts performed by local businesses, ranchers and farmers there many be no funding available through traditional channels” as a reason why it established the $2 million fund. The county staff report stated the program is for those “who have no alternative means for recovering their loss.”
There are two criteria for those to be eligible for a grant: land and/or property damage and unanticipated expenses.
When it comes to land and property damage that covers “physical damage, caused by the disaster, to property owned by the business when the damage is not covered by insurance.”
The county added grants won't cover loss of business earnings and income.
When it comes to unanticipated expenses, “This category includes, but is not limited to costs incurred in an effort to mitigate the effects of the disaster, including reinforcing berms, removing debris from waterways, or relocating assets to avoid flood damage.”
In addition grants can cover “costs incurred in the preservation of private existing essential infrastructure such as bridges, roads, or buildings due to the March 2023 storms.”
Decision to approve or deny a grant are final and can't be appealed. A report of grant recipients is scheduled to be presented to the board by December 31.
Staff reported there would be no net cost to the county as the 2023/2024 budget includes funding in the Natural Resources Fund to offset the program costs.
"We are heartened to unanimously approve $2 million to support businesses who suffered losses due to the March flooding,” Townsend said. “Redirecting our PILT surplus to this grant program will help fill financial gaps for businesses whose losses were not covered by their insurance or FEMA. The economic recovery of our local businesses, and our county, is a top priority.”
To apply for a grant go to the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4ku7hz8b The link was scheduled to be operating by Thursday afternoon.
FEMA DEADLINE FRIDAY
Renters and homeowners impacted by the February and March storms and flooding have until this Friday, September 1, to sign up for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to apply has been extended twice.
FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program may provide disaster assistance for eligible costs of home repairs, rental assistance for temporary housing, essential personal property, disaster-related medical and dental care, funeral expenses, transportation and childcare.
There are three ways to apply for FEMA assistance: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362. Those who use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, should give FEMA the number for that service.
Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks another language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.