Tulare County Health and Human Services have announced due to a limited supply of the Monkeypox vaccine, the county has established an interest list for the vaccine.
Due to the limited supply, the Monkeypox, MPX or Mpox, vaccines in the county are being prioritized for people with a known exposure to the virus or at higher risk of exposure to Monkeypox.
Those who live in Tulare County and are interested in getting a Monkeypox vaccine can join the Tulare County Public Health interest list at http://ow.ly/4ryM50KrvvK
This is the link Tulare County Health and Human Services has established to provide information on Monkeypox. The interest list is at the link.
As of Tuesday there have been 3,065 confirmed or probable Monkeypox cases reported in California.
As of Tuesday there have been 81 people hospitalized due to Monkeypox in the state. As of Tuesday Tulare County had four reported Monkeypox cases.
Those who complete the interest list survey will be contacted by Tulare County Public Health as soon as possible when a vaccine appointment becomes available.