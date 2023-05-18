During Tuesday’s meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, the board unanimously approved the Declaration of Emergency due to road and bridge damage caused by the January and March storms that wreaked havoc on the county’s infrastructure.
Reed Schenke, Director of the Resource Management Agency, said there was massive amounts of damage caused by the storms and the county must act quickly in order to restore complete access to county resources as some areas are still cut off.
“There are quite a few requests in this agenda but in a nutshell we are trying to find some ways to more effectively, quickly, and responsibly deliver the projects and repairs that are vastly needed out here,” said Schenke.
Part of the process to act quickly required the declaration of an emergency which is defined as a sudden, life threatening, occurrence that requires immediate action to prevent loss of necessities.
Schenke said the current estimate to county infrastructure is $46 million.
More than 200 locations have more than $20,000 in estimated repair costs, 30 locations are estimated at more than $500,000, and 14 locations are estimated to have suffered more than $1 million in damages.
The county has prioritized repairs based on the restoration of access to those completely cut off including North and South Fork, the Tule River Reservation, and Ponderosa.
Five locations currently continue to have no access to county resources.
The county has already contracted projects totaling more than $6.1 million, with another $2.5 million in contracts that were pending approval.
Schenke explained he has hopes for FEMA reimbursement, and the county will continue to do everything they can until FEMA funding comes through, but they can't wait to take action.
There's no guarantee of reimbursement, but Schenke said the county can’t afford to not move forward.
Supervisor Larry Micari commented on the possibility of no reimbursement impacting future projects and said he highly anticipates roads will deteriorate in the near future due to water damage. He asked if FEMA will help with funding for future projects.
Schenke responded yes, but only if they can prove the road was in good condition before the storms. He stated if the road is shown to be in moderate or poor condition before the storms, FEMA will hesitate to provide the funding for that specific project.
Ultimately the board unanimously approved the declaration of emergency due to the condition of the county’s roads, bridges and infrastructure.
The board held two quick public hearings on Tuesday, the first of which concerned a zone change in Visalia.
Aaron Bach, with the RMA, asked the board to adopt an ordinance allowing for a zone change from Agricultural use to general commercial with mixed use overlay.
“Before you today is a simple zone change… to allow other businesses unrelated to agriculture to utilize existing office buildings,” said Bach.
No other plans for the site at the corner of Avenue 272 and Road 108 in Visalia are currently planned. With no comment or discussion, the ordinance was approved unanimously.
Bach was before the board during the second public hearing to request the supervisors adopt two ordinances to change text within section 15 of the county’s density ordinance.
Recent state changes have required the county to change two ordinances concerning accessory dwelling (ADU) and junior accessory dwelling units (JADU). Changes include zone permit changes, rental and sell restrictions, and limits to one ADU or JADU per residential lot
During the board’s discussion of the matter, Chairman Dennis Townsend expressed some concerns about wording within the ordinance and the inconsistency in the percentages of lot coverage allowed.
With no public comment and no further board discussion, the item was unanimously approved.
The Tulare County 2022 Employee of the Year was announced on Tuesday as Anthony Benitez of the District Attorney’s Office.
Benitez was described as hard working and visionary, He started his career 1992, and joined the Bureau of Investigations in 2006. In 2012 he joined the Digital Forensics Unit, where it was stated he was a one man team. It was also stated he trained continuously to become an expert in his field and has grown his unit from one man to three.
Other nominees for the County 2022 Employee of the Year award were: Allison K. Pierce, County Counsel: Kenneth Page, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office: David Rodriguez, Health and Human Services Agency: Jessica Moncada, Probation: Clarissa Alvarez, Probation: Anita Spaulding, Human Resources Department.