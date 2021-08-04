Tulare County has had its worst week than it's had in a while as far as COVID-19 is concerned. And as a result Tulare County Health and Human Services has again resumed its daily COVID-19 updates.
There was a considerable jump in the number of active cases in Tulare County reported from the previous number reported. There are now 681 active cases in Tulare County, an increase of 352 from the previous number reported. Just two weeks ago the number of active cases in Tulare County was 182.
There were also 351 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. There was also an increase of 170 confirmed cases reported on Wednesday due to an adjustment in the data reported.
So the number of new confirmed cases reported on Wednesday was 521. That brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County since March 11, 2020 to 50,799.
As a result of the sharp uptick in cases, the county again began its daily COVID-19 update on Monday. Earlier this summer the county began just providing weekly updates every Wednesday.
The health department also reported on Wednesday the case rate for Tulare County was 9.5 per 100,000 over a 7-day period, an increase of 4.8. And that case rate will continue to rise as that number is based on the previous week.
The health department also reported Tulare County's positive test had risen to 5.7 percent. That's an increase of 3.4 percent over just a little more than two weeks ago.
The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County is now also growing at an alarming rate. The health department reported on Wednesday there were a total of 72 hospitalizations in Tulare County, 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight suspected COVID cases. The number of hospitalizations in Tulare County had fallen to six in June.
Sierra View Medical Center also reported its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to rise. On Wednesday the hospital reported it had nine COVID-19 patients and eight patients suspected of having COVID-19.
The health department reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of deaths to COVID-19 in Tulare County has remained the same at 853. Sierra View has had 166 deaths due to COVID-19.