The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations has been “unacceptably” low.
That was the description given by Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz during his report on the status of COVId-19 in Tulare County during the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
As of Sunday, Tulare County has received 13,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. But as of Sunday only 3,102 of those does have been administered in Tulare County.
Lutz did say 2,000 of those Moderna doses have been placed on hold due to a mechanical issue with a refrigeration unit in which they were housed to make sure they're safe. But still when it comes to the number of doses that have been administered, Lutz said, “that's an unacceptably low rate.”
The biggest problem when it comes to the administering of the vaccines is the same problem that has affected dealing with COVID-19 in general and that's the lack of staffing. Supervisor Dennis Townsend asked if the number of volunteers could be expanded to help with the administering of the doses.
He said he's been contacted by doctors and a retired military medic experienced in administering vaccines asking if they could help with giving out doses. He added service clubs have approached him, asking if they could help with logistical issues such as entering data.
When addressing the issue of being open to more volunteers being used to administer the vaccine, Lutz said, “the county definitely is.” He added is department is working on a a form to be filled out for those interested in administering doses or helping with the logistics of giving out vaccines. “We do need people at every level,” Lutz said.
Lutz said the county has put in a request to the state for an additional 150 individuals in staffing to help out with the vaccination effort, adding the county realizes the state will come far short of meeting that number. “There's just not enough staffing to accomplish the level of vaccinating quickly enough,” Lutz said.
Lutz also said dentists and even veterinarians could be used to administer doses so maybe people could actually “go get your dog a flea treatment and get a vaccine,” Lutz said.
At the current rate, it would take more than a year for everyone in the country to receive a vaccine. Lutz said the goal is to make sure everyone in Tulare County receives a vaccine by this summer.
He noted the county will have to eventually be administering 15,000 doses a week to meet that goal. Initially the county has a goal to administer 10,000 doses a week by the end of January.
The state also has the ambitious goal to begin administering vaccines to the next group of individuals, which includes those such as farmworkers and teachers by January 19. Right now the first group to receive doses are health care workers providing direct care to COVID-19 patients. CVS and Walgreens have also begun distributing vaccines to nursing homes. It should be noted the website contains the numeral zero and not a capital O.
Despite the challenges, Lutz said the county believes it can make headway it meeting its goals when it comes to administering vaccines. “We feel comfortable we'll be in a better place,” he said.
The health department also has a form for Tulare County residents to fill out to be notified when they would be eligible to receive a vaccine. The form is available at https://arcg.is/0KKez4
