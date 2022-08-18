Porterville City Council Mayor Martha A. Flores and council members Lawana Tate and Kellie Carrillo — and Don Weyhrauch himself — had to defend the decision that led him to being selected to the council.
The council appointed Weyhrauch to represent District 4 on the council during its meeting on Tuesday night. Weyhrauch’s first meeting will be the September 6 regular meeting in which he will be sworn in as a council member.
Weyhrauch replaces Monte Reyes who resigned on July 19. Weyhrauch will serve out Reyes term which runs through November 2024.
The council chose Weyhrauch over Ed McKervey despite McKervey receiving overwhelming support by those who attended Monday’s special council meeting and Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Candidates Weyhrauch, McKervey and Dawn Bennett were interviewed by the council on Monday.
Several community members expressed their displeasure with the council’s decision and Tate stated she felt some of what was expressed was meant to be intimidating.
“I want to thank the council members for your vote of confidence,” Weyhrauch said on Tuesday. “Hearing the reactions last night and the applause and the discouragement of the people tonight it looks like I’m going to have a lot of special advisors helping me to help us be successful.
“I just want to make the statement I will humbly serve to the best of my ability.”
The council quickly decided on Weyhrauch. Three of the four council members needed to approve of a candidate. Flores, Tate and Carrillo voted for Weyhrauch while Councilman Milt Stowe voted for McKervey.
Carrillo then made a motion to appoint Weyhrauch to the council and Tate seconded. The vote was 4-0 with Stowe also approving of the motion.
“Mr. Weyhrauch it wasn’t anything against you,” said Stowe in explaining his vote. “You are part of the council now and I will support you in every way I can.
“I think the city needs to move forward. With your help and support we’ll do that.”
Earlier Weyhrauch said, “Councilman Stowe I don’t look at your vote as a lack of confidence.”
But Rae Dean Strawn, who regularly attends the meetings, was among those who expressed her displeasure.
“I just want to tell you Councilwoman Tate, Councilwoman Flores and Councilwoman Carrillo I’m so very disappointed in your decision tonight. You do not listen to the people of Porterville and in that district that wanted Ed to represent them on the city council.
“You’re going to have to start listening to the people or you will be out out of office I promise you that. That will happen.
“I can’t believe the way you voted tonight. The most qualified was Ed and you know that and you voted for somebody else.
“I’m ashamed. I’m very ashamed of all of you.”
Bennett thanked the council for the chance to apply for the council.
“I just want to thank you all for taking the time to consider each and every one of us, all three candidates. I hope in the future I will get a warmer reception when I will choose to serve this community.”
While thanking the council for the chance to apply McKervey also accused the council of bias.
“Thank you for the opportunity to address you guys again. Thank you Milt for having confidence in me.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to speak and present myself before you.
“We have the case. You didn’t select me. It was clear bias of this body.
“There are a lot of people of our community that feel unrepresented and now we feel unrepresented and ignored.”
McKervey made reference to a comment made by Carrillo that the selection process wasn’t a popularity contest.
“You just made it a popularity contest. You didn’t pick the most qualified person.
“It just shows your leadership. Your leadership is who you want on this committee and not the most qualified.
“You’re not listening to the people. Shame on you for doing that.”
McKervey did conclude by saying “it makes me feel good because you gave me the opportunity. I want to thank you for showing how biased this body really is.”
In criticizing the council’s decision Tony Mauck referenced Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend being McKervey’s brother-in-law and wondered if that impacted McKervey negatively. Townsend spoke on McKervey’s behalf at Monday’s special meeting.
Gail Nuckols said, “I’m really disappointed with what you guys did. We knew you would do it.”
Josh Flowers of Strathmore, but who also regularly attends council meetings, said the fact the council couldn’t make a decision on Monday gave him a bad feeling.
While Stowe said he was ready to vote on Monday Tate and Carrillo said they needed to go through their notes and wanted to take up the matter on Tuesday.
Tate spoke about the intimidation she felt. “It feels like intimidation,” she said. “Some of the rhetoric sounds like intimidation.”
Tate said she took all weekend to thoroughly go over the information submitted by the three applicants.
“I don’t even know Mr. McKervey personally,” she said. “I had to be as objective as I could possibly be. I wanted to think about what I thought could be the best candidate for the position in an objective way.”
Tate also referenced McKervey’s statement he had received 461 signatures in support. While that seems like a large representation, she said, she notes there's upwards to 12,000 people in a district.
Carrillo also referenced Mauck’s comment about Townsend being McKervey’s brother-in-law. “I don’t know who’s related to who,” she said.
She also lamented how Weyhrauch and Bennett were treated.
“I didn’t like to see the treatment of the other two candidates. To me that hurts my heart. It’s really hard to see someone get hurt because they stepped up to serve the community we all love which is disappointing because they are your constituents and it’s not a good sign on how you will treat them.
“I don’t like how they got talked about when I don’t know any of the three.”
As far as her decision Carrillo said, “I didn’t see anything necessarily bad. I just felt the stronger about one over the other two.”
“We had three exceptional candidates,” Flores said. “It was a tough decision and I understand that.”
But in the end Flores said it was Weyhrauch’s humility and the fact he’s not political that swayed her.