On Friday, Porterville City Councilman Daniel Penaloza joined the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance in meeting with several of the homeless along the Tule River west of Highway 65.
At a recent Porteville City Council meeting, advocates spoke on the need for restroom facilities for the homeless along the Tule River.
“During my conversations, I was able to directly discuss the challenges, opportunities, and needs of the unhoused population along the river,” Penaloza said. “It was eye-opening as I listened to people that have been neglected and left to fend for themselves. I had the opportunity to listen to homeless people that have been unhoused from 1 to 5 years. They have endured heat, during the summer days, cold during the winter, and fires along the riverbed.”
Penaloza added those along the Tule River have created a community. “I was a direct witness to the care and compassion that the homeless community offers to one another,” he said. “Although they lack running water, air conditioning, restrooms, and overall a solid roof over their heads, they still survive because that is all they can do.”
He also stated it was “disheartening” to hear one homeless woman tell him he was the first elected official to take the time to listen to her concerns.
“As an elected representative, I believe that I have a responsibility to listen to those impacted by issues that I am making decisions about,” Penaloza said. “I strongly believe that the homeless deserve to have a seat at the table as we develop comprehensive solutions to the root causes of homelessness. I look forward to developing relationships with the homeless community and to work hand in hand with them to ensure that they can be part of the process as we develop solutions within our city and region.”