By Charles Whisnand
cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville City Council member Virginia Gurrola said it all when it came to the City of Porterville's effort to make sure everyone in the community wears a mask in public.
“All we're asking is you wear a mask in public, like a seatbelt,” Gurrola said.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Porterville City Council unanimously approved an enforcement order for the wearing of face masks in the city of Porterville. Council members Martha Flores, Gurrola, Milt Stowe, Daniel Penaloza and Monte Reyes all approved the order.
The City has issued a proclamation declaring an emergency due to COVID-19. The language of what was approved states the city under its emergency proclamation can authorize the state order to wear face coverings through its “administrative citation ordinance” and “aggressive education.”
The City Council could also take up at its next meeting on July 21 an ordinance that would effectively give the city more authority when it comes to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public.
Through Tuesday's order and a possible ordinance, citations could eventually be possible for not wearing a mask in public.
Typically when the city issues citations when it comes to ordinances, the first offense is a warning with a fine that increases in value for each following offense. As an example when it comes to the city's watering ordinance, a first offense is a warning, a second violation is a $100 fine, a third violation is $200 and a fourth violation is $500.
Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a mandate for everyone in the state to wear a face covering in public. But admittedly, Newsom left it up to local authorities to enforce the mandate.
The state now has “strike teams” made up of a number of state agencies that are enforcing state guidelines. There were strike teams in Tulare County over the weekend, but no information has been given on what businesses they visited.
And the strike teams' main concern when it comes to enforcement is to go after those who flagrantly flaunt the guidelines. Strike teams issued 52 citations throughout the state last weekend.
City Manager John Lollis noted funding to deal with COVID-19 could be affected depending on what they do when it comes to guidelines. The status of CARES Act funds for businesses, which the city has stated it stands to receive $740,000, are among the programs that could be affected depending on how cities adhere to guidelines.
There are exceptions to the face covering mandate and City Council members admitted it's difficult to enforce a face covering mandate when it comes to those exceptions.
The consensus among public health officials is the wearing of face coverings along with social distancing decreases the spread of COVID-19. Especially important they say is for those who don't have symptoms but may have the virus to wear a mask so they don't spread the virus to others.