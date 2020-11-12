The Porterville City Council and the Library and Literacy Commission met with each other on Tuesday night for the first time since January to discuss establishing an interim library facility, as well as the process and timeline for a new permanent library facility. Insurance funds from the devastating library fire in February have been coming in to the city, and on Tuesday, city staff and the Council opened a discussion with the library commission to acquire direction from the board on how to move forward in bringing library services to the community.
City Manager John Lollis began the meeting by explaining that the city has received $7,353,082 from insurance payouts, and that the city is currently in the process of drafting a three year lease for a interim facility downtown. Lollis could not yet disclose the exact location, but stated that the location would be revealed at a Council meeting soon. He also explained that $820,000 have been appropriated for an interim facility that is just over 8,000 square feet in size.
Lollis updated the library commission on the status of the mobile library that was purchased earlier this year, and said that the vehicle is currently in production, and that it should be operating within the city by springtime of next year. He then stated that a Needs Assessment would need to be done before the city can move forward with a permanent facility.
“I guess this is a good time to say that it is difficult to say what insurance will and will not,” said Lollis. “ I think there is no formula for this. This will be more art then science. With a facility that was approximately 18,000 square feet, I think it's fair to assume a larger facility would be the replacement. I do not anticipate that insurance will fully, and I don't think anybody should fully expect that a new larger facility would be fully funded. So whatever that delta is that separates whatever insurance negotiates to pay, versus whatever final costs are, will need to be financed by the city or supported by other means.”
Lollis then gave a rough timeline of the process. The timeline he provided gave a brief outlook for the next six years, giving time for each piece of the processes for both an interim and permanent facility, some lasting for more than nine months.
Once Lollis gave a quick brief of the timeline, the conversation shifted to the interim facility. Commission Chair Edith LaVonne stated that the 8,ooo square foot facility would work, but there would be a need for curb-side pickup. La Vonne stated that a top priority for the facility would need to be a children's section, and that the city needs to get going on opening an interim facility for the public.
Commissioner Susan Uptain asked the Council if there would be computer access in the interim facility, before La Vonne asked if wi-fi capabilities could be offered at Centennial Park as the library is currently operating from one of the buildings connected to the park. Council member Virginia Gurrola answered La Vonne's question by saying that offering wi-fi in the park is concerning as it may draw large gatherings of people.
Council member Daniel Penaloza questioned Lollis' proposed timeline for clarification. It was confirmed that the anticipated opening for an interim library facility would be the summer of 2021, while the mobile library is intended to be operating within the city by the spring of 2021. Penaloza clarified that the permanent library facility may not be erected and open for operation for the next three to four years.
Commissioner Leslie Pelon asked if a new Needs Assessment would be required, or if they could use the last assessment done in 2010 and update it. Pelon also asked if the timeline could be shortened if the new library was designed for a piece of property owned by the City of Porterville.
Vice Mayor Monte Reyes stated that while the timeline presented may sound shocking, it is intended for the new library to last for over 50 years, and that the last Needs Assessment was done prior to any improvements being made in the area. Reyes also stressed the need for a new Needs Assessment, mentioning that the community has grown and may have new needs. Reyes also suggested that a committee be formed for the Needs Assessment and that different groups of people should be reached that can provide an feedback on the needs of the community.
“The urgency that is felt, I think is dealt with in the fact that we can have a temporary facility, and it is just that,” said Reyes. “There is regulations and rules that need to be followed with expenditures that happen within the temporary facility. As long as we have a frank discussion on how to get up and running with a temporary facility, and not consider it outwardly a permanent fixture, I think we can avoid some of those regulations. I'm just trying to look at it from an effective way of getting up and going again with library services for the community.”
Gurrola asked Lollis how much of the insurance money can be used for an interim facility, to which Lollis stated that there isn't an exact limit that can be released right now, but that the funds are split up into different categories, all of which will be used for different purposes.
“It's broken down,” said Lollis. “There is $600,000 that is in there for equipment and materials, which is not books. Books is a separate category. So there is in the budget $600,000 to acquire equipment and materials to outfit the interim library. That will not play into the new facility. That'll be part of the layer for the interim, as well as assisting with payment for lease proceeds, assisting with tenant improvements. Those are all improvements that insurance will pay, but you're not subtracting from the back end. You have different pools. Just because you use from one layer does not mean you are coming out of another layer.”
Uptain questioned as to if the insurance would allow for the library to be built in a new location, or if the new library would have to be erected at its previous location. Lollis stated that the insurance would allow for the library to be built at a different location. Uptain then asked if the insurance would cover the cost of purchasing property for the new library. Lollis answered yes, but Administrative Services Director Patrice Hildreth explained that because the city had various coverages on the library, only particular pots of insurance money can be used for certain things. Hildreth stated that the interim facility costs would be coming from the pot of money for “extra expenses,” and that anything purchased with “extra expenses” insurance money cannot be transferred to the permanent facility when it opens. If the city purchases items that will be transferred from the interim to the future permanent library, the money must come from pot of money that will be used for the new facility and not from “extra expenses.”
Council member Milt Stowe asked if there was any property that the city or the library commission had in mind for the new library, and Uptain stated that she was under the impression that the library may go on a piece of property on Plano Street, near the Barn Theater. La Vonne added that there has also been discussion of building the library near Murray Park on city owned land.
“What I have learned from having our library burn down is that something is better than nothing,” said Uptain. “I'm not going to let perfection stop me. It doesn't have to be perfect, or a certain size. I just want a reasonable building. It doesn't have to be state-of-the-art, over the top, or the most magnificent building you could think up. This season has taught me is something is better than nothing, and I will be very happy with whatever we can build.”
As the meeting began to close, Commissioner Esther Figueroa encouraged the Council to move forward an providing library services to the community as soon as possible, to which many members of the library board concurred.
“I would encourage the city to move forward as quick as possible,” said Figueroa. “I think it;s important our city to see that work is being done to bring back our library, and it will also boost the spirits of this community. I would encourage the city to do what it can to expedite this as quickly as you can.”