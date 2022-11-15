The Porterville Police Department came under scrutiny again for its treatment of female police officers as this time the department was challenged concerning the termination of a female officer.
The Porterville City Council held a special meeting on Monday night to deal with the issue. During an administrative hearing that had been held a hearing officer determined the termination was justified.
After a number of people spoke on behalf of the officer, Kyley Horton, during oral communications at the beginning of the meeting, the council met in closed session and after closes session unanimously voted to uphold the termination and the hearing officer's determination. Mayor Martha A. Flores and council members Lawana Tate, Kellie Carrillo, Milt Stowe and Dony Weyhrauch all voted to uphold the termination. Stowe made the motion to uphold the hearing officer's determination and Carrillo seconded the motion.
Sue Renfro, who represented the city of Porterville concerning the termination, stated the hearing officer came to the determination the termination was justified after hearing evidence over seven days. She stated the hearing officer made a “very thorough and very well analyzed decision.”
But there were those who spoke on behalf of Horton who stated this was another example of retaliation by the department against female officers. In 2020 three women who were current officers at the time with the Porterville Police Department and one former female Porterville Police Department filed grievances against the City of Porterville, alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.
Horton and her attorney, Michael Reed, chose to have the charges against her be read in open session. The termination happened over Horton's use of a personal vehicle when traveling to Sacramento to go through basic traffic collision training in June, 2021. The city alleges Horton lied when it came to the circumstances as far as the use of that vehicle.
Those who spoke on behalf of Horton stated it was unfair to fire her over what was nothing more than a misunderstanding or miscommunication as they put it. But Renfro stated honesty isn't optional for police officers and “termination was the only option.”
In reading the charges against Horton, City Attorney Julia Lew described the charges as the “factual allegation” against her.
Horton's attorney, Michael Reed, stated Horton was nursing her baby and needed to take her baby with her along with her sister to watch the baby while she was going through the training. Department policy didn't allow Horton to take her sister and her child in department vehicle.
In stating the charges, Lew reported then police chief Eric Kroutl determined an exception couldn't be made when it came to the use of a department vehicle since Horton's sister and child were going with her.
PPD claims Horton used a department credit card to pay for gas for her personal vehicle for the trip and then tried to ask a PPD sergeant to identify a department vehicle when it came to the use of the credit card. PPD also alleges Horton lied about sending an email when it came to asking about the use of a department vehicle.
Lew stated an internal affairs investigation was conducted and when referring to the findings as a result of that investigation she stated Horton made “false and misleading statements.”
As far as the email, Lew stated Horton said she sent an email when “no such email existed.” Lew added during the internal affairs interview, Horton denied sending the email.
In stating the findings Lew also said Horton “violated the department's core values and trust that is necessary to carry out the functions of their performance.”
Lew also said there's “clear and convincing evidence the officer provided false and misleading statements.”
Reed spoke on behalf of Horton's character, stating she was a veteran who served her country for seven years, four in active duty and three in the reserves and was honorably discharged.
“There are banners and signs all over this town praising those that have represented us in defending our country,” Reed said. “We have one right here.”
Reed said Horton worked up until the day before giving birth to her child in January, 2021. He said after being on maternity leave for four months, Horton then was assessed as he described it mandatory overtime when it came to attending the training.
Reed said Horton was also told as far as the use of the department credit card for gas by a department employee they “didn't think that would be a problem.”
Reed then stated nothing was said to Horton and suggested the use of the credit card was OK when was given a credit card but no keys to a department vehicle.
Reed added when Horton tried to talk to a sergeant to resolve the issue she was told “go figure it out yourself.”
Horton also spoke on her own behalf, stating, “I'm not a liar. I love working here. I love my job.” In speaking to the council she also said, “I just ask you guys just review everything.”
Henry Pacheco of Bakersfield also spoke on Horton's behalf, stating “I don't think she deserves to lose her job for a misunderstanding.” He also claimed the city offered Horton $25,000 and to change the charge to “conduct unbecoming,” suggesting that charge didn't refer to her alleged dishonesty.
“If she was a liar then she was a liar,” Pacheco said. “But she's not a liar. This is total retaliation.”
And as far as the possible consequences to the city, Pacheco said, “now it seems like $25,000 is cheap.”
There were also references made to Horton going into the Porterville Public Library when it was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
Jack Horton, Horton's father stated, “she sacrificed her life going into a building to save people.”
Another female police officer from Visalia referred to past issues when it came to PPD dealing with female officers. “I know that this case isn't new for the city of Poterville,” she said.
Former Porterville Police Officer Amber Moreno also referred to past issues. “I'm sure your more than aware of the lawsuits that have come against the city,” Moreno told the council.
She said she could provide a list of officers that “have been through this same kind of retaliation. They truth will prevail. Kyley will get justice.”