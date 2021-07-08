There was no consensus Tuesday night at Porterville City Council’s regular meeting in reference to appointing a new council member for District 1. The seat was vacated on June 8 when Daniel Penaloza resigned from the position.
Porterville City Council – Mayor Monte Reyes, Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores, and Council Members Milt Stowe and Kellie Carrillo – had until today to fill the position. Four candidates were interviewed during a special meeting on June 29. Vying for the seat are Bill Jones, Adonas Nuckols, Lawana Tate and Edith La Vonne.
Using the McCracken Method, a round of voting where the votes from each Council member are read aloud and members continue voting until there is a consensus, the voting began. Three of the four Council members had to agree on the new candidate.
In the first round, read in random order, Stowe voted for Jones, Carillo for La Vonne, and Flores and Reyes both voting for Tate.
The voting didn't change during the second round.
“I don’t think anybody is going to change their vote,” Stowe said between the second and third vote.
But Reyes suggested going one more round before discussing the situation.
Once again, the votes stood and there was no consensus for a new Council member.
“All the applicants have been acceptable,” Flores said, adding the McCracken Method was a transparent show of how the votes were cast. “And it was already stated that the bottom line would be — if there isn’t a decision it will be up to the Mayor.”
Flores said she personally believes all of the candidates who were interviewed were acceptable.
She also said she was grateful for waiting on the vote to allow the community the opportunity to speak about the candidates during Oral Communications. However, no one did.
“With that being said, the McCracken Method is done. The voting has been done three times. Its back to the Mayor. He has the authority to decide and choose the candidate for the appointment,” Flores said.
Stowe said he wanted everyone to know because he said it would be transparent he voted accordingly to his thoughts on community involvement, knowledge of local government, ability to work with staff, and most importantly, on how he believed the incoming person would be able to work “up here on the Dais.”
Carrillo thanked all of the candidates for applying, showing up and submitting documents about themselves, and for the information they provided, and answering the questions during the interview to the best of their ability without knowing the questions in advance. She said she noted their presence, liked their community involvement, liked the variety of involvement and the strong answers. She said she was voting for the person she believed would be up there as a team member and liked the prospective La Vonne had on having a focus on literacy, youth, police and fire, and she felt it would add to the team.
Reyes said he appreciated the comments in reference to who they voted for through the McCracken Method, and understands it's a difficult process to have four qualified candidates and have their interview questions and answers and consider filling the vacancy.
“My statements at the last meeting were pretty clear on the significance of this appointment and the seat that we definitely need to have filled in order for the council to conduct business at its full strength,” Reyes said.
The Council has until today to make an appointment, said Julia Lew, City of Porterville Attorney.
“If the Council has not made an appointment as of the 8th, then you as the Mayor would do it,” she said. “There’s a number of ways you can approach that. You can still ask for recommendations from the Council so it doesn’t have to be necessarily solely your decision. It becomes your legal decision but you’re allowed to take in account what you want.”
The Council could theoretically continue voting towards a consensus but if it doesn't happen, the Mayor can appoint an individual and it doesn't need to be during a meeting.
On Tuesday, it was decided to stop the voting after the three rounds.
There was no motion to schedule a special meeting in which 24 hours notice would have been needed for it to be held by today for the council to fill the seat.
“It sounds like it is going to be your decision,” Lew said to Flores. “Again, it’s up to you. You have time now.”
The decision doesn't need to be made by the 30th day, Lew said, referring to the timeframe after Penaloza submitted his resignation on June 8.
Reyes indicated a special meeting at his discretion could still be held to fill the position.
“This process has been definitely something we never expected to undertake,” Reyes said. “We definitely appreciate all of the applicants, and their presence, and the time they’ve given to this process, so we’ll be moving forward as stated with the potential of a special meeting to come to the conclusion on this matter.”