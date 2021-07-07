The Porterville City Council was unable to fill the open seat on the council left by the resignation of Daniel Penaloza at its meeting on Tuesday.
Four candidates applied for the District 1 seat: Lawana Tate, Edith La Vonne, Adonis Nichols and Bill Jones.
Using the McCracken method the council took three rounds to vote on the candidate in each round. Each time all four members stuck with their vote on who they wanted to fill the seat.
Each time Milt Stowe voted for Jones, Kellie Carrillo voted for La Vonne and Monte Reyes and Martha Flores voted for Tate.
Three of the four Council members were needed to agree on a candidate for the position to be filled.
The Council has until July 8 to fill the position, 30 days after Penaloza submitted his resignation on June 8. It now looks like Mayor Reyes will have the task of deciding how he wants the seat to be filled.
