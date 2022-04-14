As Porterville City councilman Monte Reyes put it, “any steps” toward dealing with the issue of the tremendous traffic problem at the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi campus “would be beneficial.”
The council will consider if extending Castle Avenue, which would be one step to solving the traffic issue, should be included in the 2022-2023 budget when it considers the budget this summer. The council directed city staff to include Castle among the many projects to be considered during a study session on Tuesday in which it looked at a plethora of projects the city has and what priority they should be given.
Council members Milt Stowe and Reyes requested Castle Avenue be placed among the priority street projects to be considered at Tuesday's meeting.
Reyes admitted if the council showed it was taking “any steps toward resolving that,” referring to the traffic issue at the Lombard school, to the residents in the area that have become frustrated with the inaction to fix the problem, “that would be beneficial.”
In commenting on what street projects the city should pursue, Stowe said, “the elephant in the room is Castle.”
In the end the council's decision to direct city staff to analyze if the Castle Avenue extension can be done was the right one, Reyes said. “I think that's the best course of action,” he said.
In responding to the council's direction Lollis said, “certainly we'll analyze Castle.”
The city estimates the cost of extending Castle east to Mathew will cost $1.55 million. When Stowe asked if there's funding for Castle, Lollis responded, “there is money for it if you say there is.”
Vice mayor Kellie Carrillo echoed Stowe's concern about if the Castle project would take away from another project. “I just think Castle's a newly added one and I just have a hard time agreeing for $1.5 million for that project,” she said.
Mayor Martha A. Flores`told Carrillo she respected her position on being concerned about Castle taking away from another project. In the end the entire council directed staff for Castle to be included among the projects it would consider in the upcoming budget.
Even if the council proceeds with the extension of Castle it must also decide how the extension will be done. The council has the authority to extend Castle as it's in the city limits.
That would help alleviate the traffic as that would provide an access road for vehicles on Lombardi Street which currently dead ends at Castle. Lombardi Street is the only access road in and out of the Lombardi campus.
The north-south Lombardi Street is on the city-county line, which has complicated the traffic issue. Residents in the area also concerned about a proposed subdivision's impact on traffic. The Brookside subdivision, which would include more than 200 homes, would be placed just to the south and adjacent to the school.
There have also been concerns expressed about extending Castle straight through to Mathew. Long-time Porterville builder Ben Ennis who lives in the area says he has the solution in that Castle could be extended to the south through property he owns.
Ennis spoke during oral communications at Tuesday's meeting. Ennis asked for the more than three minutes that are given to all those who speak during oral communications, saying if he didn't receive more time he might as well not speak. Flores granted him the time.
“I've been trying to get a response from the city for two years,” Ennis said, adding Stowe did respond to him.
“I think I have some solutions I'd like to give to you,” he said as he presented a map of what he said Castle would look like in his proposal.
Ennis said the lack of adequate East-West streets in the area needs to be dealt with to solve the traffic problem.
Ennis noted how the subdivision is proceeding even though a traffic survey on Westfield/Lombardi gave the intersection an F after initially giving it a B. The intersection is the only one in which vehicles can enter to and leave from the school.
Ennis pleaded with the council to take some kind of action. “Is there some way we can try to solve this instead of this going on and on and Porterville getting a black eye over it,” he asked.
He said there can be up to hundreds vehicles idling in front of the school, some for up to an hour as those wait to pick up their children from school. “That's not exactly environmentally friendly,” Ennis said.
He added he's also seen his share of fender benders. “People kind of lose their patience,” he said.
Ennis also says the council needs to consider those who live in the area. “They can't get in their drive, they can't get out of their drive,” he said.
In seeking council action, Ennis concluded by saying, “I guess my question is does the council have any solutions?”
POPLAR DITCH BRIDGE
Another resident near the Royal Oaks development complained during oral communications she has also been trying for two years to have an ADA compliant pedestrian bridge be constructed over the Poplar Ditch on South Indiana. She said the way pedestrians have to cross through traffic there now is “dangerous and irresponsible.” She asked the funding and construction of the bridge be fasttracked for approval.