The effort to resume community activities while addressing the reality the COVID-19 pandemic still exists continues.
The Porterville City Council is expected to approve plans for a number of community events to be held this fall, including Pioneer Days, Cars Under the Stars “Holiday Series” and Music on Main Street at its next meeting. And there's also expected to be a large number of people who will address the council at its next meeting on Tuesday in support of Porterville's largest community event of all — the Veterans Day Parade. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Due to COVID-19, changes have had to be made in how the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services will hold Pioneer Days. In the past all of the events during Pioneer Days has taken place all in the area on Main Street from City Hall to Centennial Park on one day, a Saturday. But this year the event will be spread out over two days and throughout Porterville as Pioneer Days is scheduled to be held October 22 and 23.
The youth pageant for ages 3-14, which has always been a highlight of Pioneer Days, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Centennial Park.
Changes to the main event that's held during Pioneer Days, the Rib Cook-Off have also been made. There has been in excess of 20 teams who have competed in the Rib Cook-Off in the past and there's always been a large turnout from the public.
This year's Rib Cook-Off will be a drive thru event and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The public will purchase their tickets in advance and then go to the sports complex to pick up their ribs.
“Hold the event in the proposed modified fashion will still enable the community to enjoy a portion of what has made Pioneer Days such a special event,” city staff reported. Staff added it's hoped the event can return to how it's originally been held in 2022.
Deadline to register for the pageant is October 7. Registration can be done at www.ci.porterville.ca.us For more information call 791-7697.
Pioneer Days is a fundraiser for the Zalud House and the need for the event was shown when it wasn't held last year due to the pandemic. Zalud House revenue for fiscal year 2020-2021 was $6,161.04 without Pioneer Days. In 2019, Pioneer Days raised $8,135.14 while the Zalud House had an additional $7,461.54 in revenue. In 2018, Pioneer Days raised $9,905.59 and the Zalud House had an additional $9,104.62 in revenue.
Also on the council agenda will be two events presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, Cars Under the Stars and Music on Main Street.
The Chamber has propsed a Carson Under the Stars “Holiday Series” in which drive-in movies on a large pop-up screen will be shown at the sports complex on September 25, October 30, November 26 and December 31. No more than 150 cars will be admitted at each event.
The chamber also hopes to have six vendors for food, drinks and snacks at each event. In addition the Chamber is seeking sponsors to make each event free.
Music on Main Street returned on Friday at Centennial Park and will be held each Friday at 6 p.m. through the end of October with the exception of October 22 when the Pioneer Days youth pageant will be held. Music on Main is cosponsored by the Chamber and the city.
On Tuesday the council will consider the approval of closing off Cleveland from Main to the alley right behind Centennial Park to make room for food trucks, vendors and other types of booths to be at future Music on Main events.
Plans are also underway to hold the Veterans Day Parade on November 11. The city's COVID Ad Hoc Committee is reviewing those plans which will eventually be reviewed by the council. It's expected a number of people will express their support to hold the parade during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council will consider amending the zoning of the area around Main south of Olive to allow for more heavy commercial use.
City staff reported various members of the community have shown interest in opening new automobile oriented businesses within that area which has been zoned as the Downtown Retail South zone district.
City staff reported requests have been made for automobile oriented businesses due to the prevalence of buildings that have historically been used for commercial ventures related to automobile sales, repairs and washing.
But current zoning regulations prohibit automobile service, major automobile repair and automobile washing facilities. Current regulations permit automobile sales and leasing and minor automobile service and repair with a conditional use permit.
The zoning district is located on Main south of Olive to Date as well as on Orange from Main to Locust.
Based on plans made with the California Department of Transportation it was expected the interchange at Highway 190 and Main would be made into a full interchange providing direct access to Main. So the city took action to redevelopment that area as a “welcoming gateway” to downtown, rezoning it as retail.
But since then the state has indicated it's no longer considering making the Highway 190/Main interchange into a full interchange. So the city would like to return the zoning of that area to heavy commercial.
City staff reported there are currently 15 businesses in that zoning district who were open before the zoning change was made that “would not be able to open in their current locations today if they applied for a business license.” City staff added there's been an increase of requests from potential business owners and property owners to use existing spaces for automotive oriented businesses such as automotive repair or automotive washing. City staff also stated they would rather use existing spaces rather than retrofitting existing facilities.
City staff is recommending the zoning be amended to allow for the use of automotive vehicle service and repair major and minor as will and automotive service and repair washing.
As part of the consent calendar, the council is expected to approve the purchase of a jet aircraft refueler. With the increased demand for jet fuel at the Porterville Municipal Airport due to the continued increase of wildfires, the City will purchase a new $5,000 gallon jet aircraft refueler to replace the current 1970 truck that has a capacity of 3,000 gallons.
“A new jet aircraft refueler with a bigger tank and higher fuel capacity will greatly enhance the fueling operations at the airport, especially during the fire season,” city staff reported.
The city noted in just the past month the airport sold almost 110,000 gallons of jet fuel mainly to the firefighting fleet of CAL FIRE and the U.S. Forest Service. It's expected the cost of the new truck will be $230,000 and funds for the purchase of the new truck are available in the Airport Operating Fund.