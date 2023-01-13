Tuesday night will be host to the first meeting of the new year at 6:30 p.m. for the Porterville City Council, and slated for discussion is the city's potential interests for the state budget and legislation.
The dias is scheduled to discuss what the city's state budget and legislation interests are in order to be included in the discussion among the State Senate and the Assembly by local representatives Senator Melissa Hurtado and Assemblyman Devon Mathis.
In previous years, the council has expressed interest in funding to support the construction of a new library and community center, the city's switch to recycled water, and homeless services. The city has also previously expressed interest in the involvement of the state at the Porterville Developmental Center regarding the reuse of its general treatment area since it was closed, State maintenance of the Army National Guard Armory and the state's assistance in the addition of a State Police Training Program at Porterville College.
In 2021, Hurtado secured $3 million in funding for the development of a recycled water treatment facility for the city and the Tule River Tribe in support of the Eagle Mountain Casino relocation project. Hurtado was also instrumental in 2022 in the appropriation of $10 million from the state for a "new Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Administrative offices," as stated in the staff report attached to Tuesday's agenda.
The center will be placed at the site of the former Porterville Public Library which was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
When it comes to the new library to be placed across from the South County Justice Center, the city plans make a request of $10 million from the state budget. Cost to construct the library will be $25 to $30 million.
Insurance proceeds from the February 18, 2020 fire will fund $13 million. The city was awarded a California State Library Grant of $7.26 million.
The city is requesting the remaining funding for the construction of the library be provided by a state funding match of $10 million. The city hopes to begin construction of the new library in 2024 and for it to open in 2025.
The city plans to make a request of $5 million from the state budget to fund the remaining costs for the construction of its Community Recreation Center/Park at Fourth and Henderson. The city has received a $7.5 million State Proposition 68 grant for the project.
The city plans to also ask for the state's support in the reuse of the Porterville National Guard Armory which was closed by the California National Guard. City staff reported a new Porterville armory adjacent to the Porterville Fairgrounds with a property swap of the current armory site and the city property for the new armory. City staff also reported the California National Guard isn't maintaining the Porterville facility which has led to frequent community complaints.
The city also plans to request support from the state for homeless housing and services funding.
The Council will be hosting two public hearings during their meeting, the first to consider a zone change to allow for a new bakery. Panaderia La Cosecha is looking for approval of a zone change at 23 North F Street in order to construct a 1,640 square foot bakery.
The area is currently zoned as residential, but in order to conform to the city's General Plan the bakery needs to be in a General and Service Commercial, GSC, zone. The land is consistent with city standards to be zoned as GSC, and 60 percent of the surrounding areas are zoned for commercial use.
The city is recommending the Council approve the zone change to allow for the construction of a new bakery.
The second public hearing is scheduled to consider continuing the Villas at Sierra Meadows 4 and 5 Development project public hearing to February 21, 2023.
The development project would include the annexation and development of roughly 20 acres on West Gibbons Avenue and South Jaye Street. The 20.23 acre lot would be developed into 80 single family unit lots, a .86 acre park, and "improvements within abutting major street rights-of-way."
City staff is requesting the council hold the public hearing and continue the hearing to February 21 after receiving a comment letter from the Department of Toxic Substances Control. The department is proposing additional assessments on the site based on the land's current use.
While the Council's consent calendar can be approved in one motion, the Barn Theater Board of Directors are looking to amend their revocable license agreement to allow clarification for what types of fundraisers are permitted for the non-profit.
According to the staff report, the amendment would read as follows; "As a community non-profit that it is dependent on its fundraising activities, The Barn Theater shall be allowed to conduct fundraising and or Community enrichment activities at the property including, but not limited to fine arts performances and recitals, concerts, comedy nights, art displays and art nights, talent shows, dance shows, dinners and luncheons, Christmas parties, weddings, birthday parties, and baby showers and Shelby allowed to sub license the property to community clubs for such clubs meetings."
The amendment to the license would also change the length of the agreement from 25 years to five years with an option for one year extension.
Also part of the consent calendar is for the council to approve former city councilman Milt Stowe's request to have a Porterville Library Junction, a little library, placed in front of the information technology building adjacent to Fire Station 71. The little library was created by Jeanette Brewer and given to Stowe in honor of his service to the community.
This city council meeting is set for January 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting can also be streamed live via YouTube and Zoom.