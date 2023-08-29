The Porterville City Council will look at the possibility of a significant increase in sewer and refuse rates during a study session tonight.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. today in the City Hall council chambers. At tonight's meeting the council will consider providing direction to city staff on what options should be taken concerning increased rates. A public hearing could then be held at one of the council's regularly scheduled meetings in November in which the council could adopt increased rates.
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA
Those interested can also participate via Zoom at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86985569003?pwd=bXV0YUYxRVk3c0oyYlVDbWduMHFpUT09
The webinar ID is 869 8556 9003 and the passcode is 448794. Those interested can also participate through Zoom by calling 1-669-900-6833.
The city notes it hasn't raised sewer rates since 2003 and hasn't raised refuse rates since 2006. The city also noted current rates are below average than what's charged in the region.
The city is also close to finishing the construction of its new tertiary water treatment facility it has developed in conjunction with the construction of the new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, which will provide recycled water for the community. The facility is scheduled to be operational by the end of this year.
The facility will allow the city to reduce potable water use, which will improve the city's ability to sustain its distribution of water supply.
But as the city moves toward complete tertiary treatment of wastewater, city staff stated “the recycled water pricing mechanism and rate structure to recover the cost of the production and distribution of recycled water must be implemented.”
A study done this year by Carollo Engineers looked at the sewer rate as far as meeting debt coverage and reserve requirements and providing revenue for capital improvements. The study found “under
existing rates, revenue is insufficient to cover operation and capital costs, debt payments, and debt service coverage.”
Staff reported “Carollo Engineers developed three rate structure alternatives that provide adequate
revenue to address annual debt service coverage issues and provide the city with the financial capacity for future operations and capital costs.”
One alternative would charge residential customers a flat monthly rate for wastewater services regardless of what's discharged from the waste water treatment plant. Residential rates would increase by nearly 90 percent over five years as a result.
Non-residential customers are now charged a rate that recovers their total cost of service. Non-residential sewer rates are calculated by dividing the cost per customer class by the respective flow impacts on the waste water treatment plant process.
Another alternative is cost of service-based sewer rates which align with Proposition 218 guidelines, the proposition passed in 1996 which limits a local government's ability to assess a tax.
With this alternative single-family residential rates would increase by 130 percent over five years. Multi-family and mobile home park rates would initially decrease by 22 percent then increase by nearly 32 percent over four years. There would be no change in non-residential rates.
The third alternative would provide for residential consolidated-based sewer rates. Single-family residential rates would increase by 85.7 percent over five years while multi-family and mobile home park rates would increase by 95.5 percent over five years. Again there would be no change in non-residential rates.
“The City's sewer rates have not been increased since 2003 and are below average in the region,” city staff reported.
City staff added the increases are needed to meet provide funds for capital improvement costs, improved operations, and maintain prudent operating reserves.
City staff also stated “While rate increases are projected to address its financial requirements, the City's sewer rates would remain within the region's industry-standard range of rates.”
R3 Consulting group completed a study on refuse rates this year as well. The study “determined that a rate increase is needed to fund existing operations and offset the current Fiscal Year revenue shortfalls.”
One alternative is to keep rates the same in which a $145,000 shortfall was projected for 2022-2023. Another scenario would increase rates by 50 percent, beginning on January 1, 2024. Rates would then be increased by five percent a year over three years for a total increase of 82 percent.
A third alternative would increase rates by 30 percent on January 1, 2024, another 25 percent on July 1, 2024 and then a 5 percent increase a year over three years for a total increase of 88 percent over five years.
A fourth alternative would increase the rate by 25 percent on January 1, 2024, another 25 percent on July 1, 2024, another 10 percent on July 1, 2025, then a 5 percent increase each year over two years for a total increase of 89 percent.
City staff stated “To meet future financial needs, a rate increase of 50 percent is projected to meet the significant additional revenues needed for vehicle replacement, capital improvement costs, improved operation, support resources to meet industry standards.”
City staff also stated a rate increase would allow the city to comply with state Senate Bill 1383 which requires organic waste to be diverted from landfills and to maintain an adequate reserve. City staff added a 50 percent increase would still leave the city within the region's range of rates.
“The city's residential and commercial solid waste collection operations are expected to change significantly over the next several years as the City implements the programs and services necessary to comply with regulatory requirements,” city staff reported.