Despite the challenging times over the last couple of years, the City of Porterville is projecting to have a small surplus for the second straight year in its 2022-2023 budget.
In addition the city will continue with numerous ongoing major projects during the next year. The Porterville City Council will review the 2022-2023 budget at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council will also hold a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget at its June 20 meeting.
The city projects expenditures for the 2022-2023 budget tim increase by 1.55 percent over 2021-2022 to $31.82 million. But the city also expects a modest in revenue of 2.25 percent for total revenue of $32.79 million for 2022-2023.
The city reported based on the Supreme Court's 2019 Wayfair decision regarding the collection of sales tax from online purchases and with the tremendous growth of online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city projects tax revenue for the next couple of years to moderately improve.
With tax revenues moderately improving, city staff is also projecting a modest improvement in general fund revenues.
After transfers and debt service projected to be almost $800,000 the city is projecting to have a $174,000 surplus for 2022-2023.
The city also states its budget stabilization reserve fund at 15 percent of expenditures at $4.68 million and its catastrophi/emergency reserve fund of $3.12 million at 10 percent of expenditures are fully funded.
Also on the agenda as a scheduled matter is the city's obligation when it comes to funding pensions. As part of the budget city staff is recommending making additional annual payments of $500,000 to the California Public Retirement System, CalPERS to continue to address the city's pension unfunded actuarial liability.
City staff also recommends several new positions at a cost of $570,000 which will include an administrative assistant for code enforcement, assistant city engineer, chief financial officer, clerical assistant, code enforcement officer, information technology technician and a parks maintenance worker for weed abatement.
The Porterville Mural Committee is also requesting the council appropriate $40,000 from the city for the restoration of the Marching Through Time Band Mural at Centennial Park. At its meeting last month, the Arts Commission recommended the council approve the request.
In regards to the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, the city is on the verge of opening a temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet to serve the community until a permanent library can be completed.
The city has budgeted $336,105 for the operation of the library in 2022-2023. The library is scheduled to open this month. In addition the city has been operating an electric vehicle mobile library that was funded by a state library grant.
Insurance funds from the library fire are being used to fund the temporary library and permanent library. Cost of the permanent library is expected to be anywhere from $25 to $30 million.
The city has applied for a $10 million State Library Building Forward grant and City Manager John Lollis has expressed cautious optimism the city could receive the grant. The city is also pursuing other financing for the permanent library.
As the result of an investigation in the library fire by a Serious Accident Review Team, SART, additional staffing was recommended. The city received a federal grant to hire six additional firefighters. In addition the city created a Deputy Fire Chief position. Bryan Cogburn is now serving as acting Fire Chief and Battalion Chief Shannon Skiles is serving as acting Deputy Fire Chief.
The city has received $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. The council directed priorities for the funds be water and sewer infrastructure projects, broadband infrastructure, homelessness, local business assistance, especially restaurants and vaccination efforts.
The city has $10 million in unrestricted ARP funds. The City has expended $3 million in restricted ARP funds, including $1.8 million for its vaccination incentive program.
City staff has proposed the $10 million in unrestricted funds be used to provide the bulk of the funding for the $7.5 million animal shelter to be placed at the former Citybank building ($5 million), $3 million to go toward the Park/Recreation Center to be built at Fourth and Henderson, $1 million for a new regulation sized baseball park to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark and $700,000 for lighting at Hayes Field. In addition at its meeting ni April in which the council set priorities , it directed $300,000 be used to replace poles supporting netting at the Porterville Municipal Golf Course driving range.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN CASINO
The relocated Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Airport will open this fall and the city is funding significant water projects in relation to that project. Included is the development of a tertiary wastewater treatment facility at a cost of $15 million and a new storm drain/recharge basin at a cost of $14 million. The city issued $36 million in certificates of participation to help pay for those projects.
RETAIL
“Although the ongoing pandemic has significantly impacted the retail industry there continues to be significant interest by national brand commercial retailers to locate in Porterville, primarily either on Henderson Avenue or Highway 190 commercial corridors,” Lollis wrote in his report on the budget.
Dutch Bros. Coffee and a second Panda Express in the city has been added to Porter's Crossing at Prospect and Henderson. A 103-room Fairfield Inn and Suites will also be developed at the site and more retail development is scheduled to be developed at the site all the way to Highway 65.
While Wal-Mart's decision not to develop a Super Walmart at the Riverwalk Shopping Center at Jaye and Highway 190 hampered retail development at that center, the center continues to pursue major retailers, with the opening of Boot Barn this year. A Hampton Inn and Suites will also be developed on Highway 190 adjacent to Holiday Inn.
HOUSING
As far as new residential housing, Smee Builders has completed significant construction of Summit Estates II, Phase II, and has begin construcion on the smaller Villas at Sierra Medows. Greenvine has begun construction of Royal Oaks and San Joaquin Valley Homes completed construction of Windsor Courts. Construction of more than 200 homes in those projects have either been completed or begun.
Still up in the air is the controversial proposed development of the 229-home Brookside subdivision adjacent to the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi campus. Tulare County LAFCO is scheduled to consider annexation for that project to proceed at a meeting in July.
Construction of two affordable housing projects, Finca Serena (80 units) and Carolita (68 units) is also underway.
MEASURE I
More than $18 million Measure I funds is proposed to continue to be used for public safety and street improvements. Among the projects includes $3.3 million for the expansion and modernization of the city's three fire stations. In addition a regional fire training facility for commercial fires at a cost of $1.55 million in the city is planned. The Porterville Police Department has also recommended $94,000 for a crime scene technician. The city reported revenue from Measure I has been better than expected with a fund reserve balance of $7.66 million which is largely dedicated to current street improvements under design.
STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Speaking of street improvements, $16.4 million in street improvements are anticipated to progress in 2022-2023, including:
Villa Street reconstruction ($5.14 million), Main Street reconstruction from Morton to Olive ($3.44 million), Morton reconstruction from Westwood to Plano ($10.92 million), Date Avenue reconstruction from Jaye to H and Kessing ($3.23 million), Westwood from Henderson to Westfield ($3.1 million), Union Avenue from Indiana to Jaye ($2.9 million).
At its priorities meeting in April, the council also directed staff to evaluate with the Ennis family on the proposed connection of Lombardi Street to Castle Avenue. The expansion of Castle Avenue would be a step in alleviating the severe traffic congestion at the school.
Ennis has proposed using property he owns to expand Castle to the south. City staff has estimated the cost of expanding Castle would be $1.55 million.
WATER
As part of the East Porterville Water Connection Project a new well has been developed at a cost of $3.5. When it comes to the cost of the tertiary water treatment facility, with State Senator Melissa Hurtado's support, the city did receive a $2.7 million grant from Assembly Bill 74 for that project. The city also plans $7.5 million in upgrades in the coming year when it comes to its water data collection systems.
SEWERS
It's estimated when it comes to extending sewer lines to areas annexed into the city, the cost will be $15 million to serve 1,100 properties.
REFUSE
Due to increased costs in recycling, the city's refuse program will continue to run a deficit with a projected deficit of $362,568 for 2022-2023. The city's refuse will have a $4.3 million reserve after a $300,000 transfer in 2022-2023.
MAJOR CAPITAL PROJECTS
Among the other major projects is the continued development of the Butterfield Stage Corridor, a bike and pedestrian path that will go from Teapot Dome to Avenue 196 at a cost of $8.55 million; The rehabilitation of the Porterville Airport taxiway at $5.46 million; improvements at Tule River Parkway, $1.99 million; improvements to the Veterans Park Trail, $1.76 million; and Rails To Trails, the Santa Fe Byway, $3.6 million, which is being paid for by a $3.61 million state grant.
In addition the city will develop several mini-arenas that can be used for multiple sports adjacent to the Heritage Center at a cost of $1.76 million, the Hockett Street Parking Lot will be redone at a cost of $500,000 and improvements will be made to the Skate Park at Veterans Park at a cost of $180,000, which will also be paid for by a state grant.
“The Preliminary budget proposed for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year represents the significant activities planned to continue to improve our community, even during a challenging economic environment,” Lollis wrote.