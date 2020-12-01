Three wastewater projects totaling $35 million will be considered at tonight's Porterville City Council meeting.
The main purposes of the projects include to prepare for the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Airport and to meet groundwater usage requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
At the end of tonight's meeting, the council is scheduled to meet as the Porterville Improvement Corporation to consider the three projects. Tonight's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Certificates of Participation would be issued to fund the three projects next year. COPs are funded by investors who purchase a share of lease revenues.
One of the three projects would cost $15 million to construct a tertiary wastewater treatment facility located adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex near the relocated casino. The casino will rely on the City of Porterville for potable water. The project will provided for recycled water to offset water demands for landscape irrigation at the casino and the Sports Complex.
Another project would also be used to construct a storm drain and groundwater recharge basin also at a cost of $15 million.
The third project would cost $5 million and would involve work at the city's existing wastewater treatment plant to further tertiary treatment of plant effluent. Tertiary treatment is used for such purposes as providing recycled water.
The city reported current economic conditions, including what has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has created a favorable environment to issue the COPs. Along with the needs of the relocated casino and meeting groundwater requirements, the major ongoing Henderson Avenue renovation project includes significant water main improvements, including the installation of recycled water lines in preparation of wastewater treatment.
City Council members Virginia Gurrola and Daniel Penaloza have meet periodically to review city water infrastructure projects and the city's water debt service capacity. A financial analysis states the city's water fund has a debt service capacity of $44.5 million.
The city reported that provides “significant capacity to meet debt service coverage requirements in providing prospective funding for the estimated $35 million in projects.”
Also as part of the consent calendar on the agenda during the meeting, the council will consider approving the third modification to the Pacific Rim Village at Henderson project on Henderson Avenue. It's planned for the commercial-residential project to include two fast food restaurants and space for retail stores.
Tonight's meeting will be streamed live on the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel. To view the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA.