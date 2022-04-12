While the City of Porterville calls it a “priority” list, it's a long list of capital and street projects it would like to accomplish over the next year and in the near future.
Included are plenty of projects to improve the city's roads, upcoming plans for a new community recreation center and improvements in parks, a new animal shelter, temporary library and ultimately the new library.
Also among the priorities is a lighted, full, regulation sized baseball ballpark at the Porterville Sports Complex to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark where the South County Justice Center now is.
The Porterville City Council will discuss all this at a study session at 6:30 p.m. today as it will determine its priority projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
When it comes to the animal shelter, city staff is recommending a large amount of federal ARP funds the city is receiving be used to fund the shelter. The city is receive $20 million in ARP funds and has already put that funding to use for programs such as the vaccine incentive program in which $100 gift cards to local businesses were given to those who were vaccinated. The council has identified priorities for the use of the ARP funds as helping small businesses, particularly restaurants, public safety, assisting the homeless, water and infrastructure.
And another issue that should be discussed tonight even though it's on the city-county line is Lombardi Street and the traffic situation at the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi campus. Lombardi Street is the only access street in and out of the campus.
Residents in the area have been caught in between three entities, the city, county and Burton School District for years when it comes to the traffic issue. Residents in the area are also concerned about the proposed Brookside subdivision in which more than 200 homes would be built adjacent and just south of the school.
One of the measures proposed to help alleviate the traffic situation is the extension of Castle Avenue, but how to extend the street has never been resolved. As an additional priority for street improvements, council members Monte Reyes and Milt Stowe have recommended Castle be extended east from Lombardi to Mathew.
But that has also been an issue. Longtime Porterville builder Ben Ennis, who lives in the school's neighborhood, has recommended Castle be extended to the south along property he owns.
When it comes to priority projects identified by the city, city staff stated: “The COVID-19 pandemic has provided significant disruption to the progress of previously defined priority projects.” City staff also stated COVID-19 has led to an “escalation of costs” in those projects.
“Although the pandemic has and will continue to present fiscal and logistical challenges the upcoming fiscal year presents opportunities for the council to consider the funding and completion of its priority projects,” city staff stated.
ROADS
At its study session last year the council made street improvements among its highest priority projects. “Council has made the improvement of local streets among its highest priority,” city staff stated.
Among the priorities has been reaching a pavement condition index rating of 70 for all of the city's major arterial and collector streets.
Among the highest priority projects have Main Street from Morton to Olive and Henderson and Henderson Avenue from Indiana to Jaye and from 2nd Street to Plano. The first part of that project from Indiana to Jaye has been completed.
Other high priority projects are Villa from Henderson to Olive, Union Avenue from Indiana to Jaye, Newcomb from Morton to Olive and Henderson from Westwood to Patsy. The biggest project planned for the near future is what City Manager John Lollis has referred to as “the monster,” Morton from Westwood to Plano.
The Main Street project from Morton to Olive is under design with drainage improvements at a cost of $521,000 to be completed this year. It's planned for the Main Street project to be done over 2023, 2024 and 2025 at a cost of $2.30 million. A site improvement at the former J.C. Penney location as part of the project is scheduled for 2024 at a cost of $1 million.
The Henderson project between 2nd and Plano is also nearing completion at a cost of $9 million. The Villa project between Henderson and Olive is expected to be done this year at a cost of $7 million.
The Union Avenue project at a cost of $2.53 million is under design and expected to be done in 2025. Bids are currently being accepted for the Newcomb project and it's also expected to be done this year at a cost of $6.34 million.
The Henderson project between Westwood and Patsy is also expected to be done this year at a cost of $3.1 million. The Morton project is expected to begin in 2024 and will take five years at a cost of $17 million.
There are other projects as well, including the reconstruction of Westwood between Henderson and Westfield at a cost of $1.94 million. The city is also working with the Tulare Association of Governments and Caltrans for significant improvements to Highway 190 between Westwood and Plano, which would include a new bridge over the Tule River at Newcomb and Prospect and roundabouts at Westwood, Newcomb and Plano.
COMMUNITY RECREATION CENTER
The city will develop a community recreation center/park at Henderson and Fourth at a cost of about $12 million. The city received a $7.8 million Proposition 68 grant from the state through a competitive grant process toward funding the project. The project must be completed by March, 2025.
The city is evaluating applying for an Active Transportation Program grant as will as using the city's Measure R Air Quality funding to provide the rest of the funding for the project. If needed the council can also consider using federal American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
The city has also received a $3.61 million Clean California grant from CalTrans of upgrading its Rails To Trails Pathway in a project known as the Santa Fe Byway project.
The city is also working on developing Henry Street Park, which will essentially be the expansion of Murry Park just to the north and adjacent to the park.
TERTIARY WATER TREATMENT
The city is also working to abide by the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and has developed a plan for conservation, groundwater recharge and recycled water. To help accomplish the plan it's been estimated more than $60 million in improvements in the city's wastewater treatment facility need to be made.
In addition as part of the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Airport, tertiary water treatment facility to by funded jointly by the city and the Tule River Tribe is being constructed at an estimated cost of $15 million. With the support of State Senator Melissa Hurtado, the city has been awared $2.5 million from State Assembly Bill 74 for that project.
ANIMAL SHELTER
The former Citybank building on D Street will be rehabilitated into an animal shelter. Construction of the project is expected to begin this year at a cost of $7.5 million. A dog park would also be included along with the shelter. City staff is recommending the council consider using ARP funds to fully fund the shelter, with donations and Measure R air quality funds being used to fund the dog park as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor.
LIBRARY
The Porterville Public Library was destroyed in the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
With insurance money from the fire, the city will open a temporary library adjacent to Grocery Outlet, with the opening of the library set for sometime this summer. The city has identified a site on Olive Avenue across the street from the South County Justice Center for the new library.
The cost is estimated to be $30 million to be funded by the insurance money but the city has also applied for a $10 million state library grant. The city should find out if it will receive the grant this summer.
BALLPARK
The council has also prioritized the development of a light full-sized baseball ballpark to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark. The ballpark would be placed at the Porterville Sports Complex at a cost of $1 million.
DROUGHT DEMONSTRATION GARDEN
Porterville Unified School District Pathways Environmental Science Academy students are designing improvements to a garden at the southeast corner of Morton and D. The improvements are scheduled to be done next year and staff has recommended the garden be developed as part of the new library.
FIRE STATIONS
As a result of the library fire, an evaluation by a Serious Accident Review Team, SART, was done to assess the Porterville Fire Department's needs. Increased staffing recommendations were needed, which is also led to the need to upgrade all three of the city's fire stations at an estimated cost of up to $3 million. Measure H and I funds for public safety along with potential federal grants could be used to fund the upgrades.
BIKE/PEDESTRIAN PATHS
Construction of phase III of the Tule River Parkway will be done this year at a cost of $2 million. The state has been awarded $7.1 million in state Active Transportation Program, ATP, funds for the development of the Butterfield Stage Corridor. The city also has $6 million in Measure R air quality funds for bike-pedestrian path improvements over the next five years.
City staff has proposed the Butterfield Stage Corridor Tule River Bridge crossing ($3.75 million), lighting for the Tule River Parkway ($1.63 million) and Veterans Park parking and restroom facilities ($1.85 million) to be constructed.
AIRPORT IMPROVEMENTS
The City is beginning the formal planning process for the relocation of the airport runway to the northwest across Scranton Avenue, which will necessitate the relocation of Scranton Avenue and Westwood Street and perimeter fencing.
Construction of the relocated streets is planned for this year at a cost of $5.7 million and will be funded with Measure R regional funds. Construction of the runway at a cost of $6 million is set for 2026.