The Porterville City Council stopped short of approving a resolution opposing two state bills dealing with law enforcement, but did vote to bring back the matter for further discussion at its next meeting.
The council brought up the measure at the request of councilman Greg Meister as a scheduled matter at its meeting on Tuesday. By a 3-2 vote the council decided to bring back the matter for further discuss at its May 16 meeting.
Meister asked that the council approve a resolution in opposition of Assembly Bill 1090 proposed by Democratic State Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer and State Senate Bill 94 proposed by Democratic State Senator Dave Cortese.
Three council members expressed concern about the council as a whole taking a position on the issue as Mayor Martha A. Flores, council member Ray Beltran and vice mayor Kellie Carrillo essentially expressed it would be more appropriate to take a position as individuals as opposed to as an entire council because the bills don't directly impact the city.
Council member Don Weyhrauch thanked Meister for bringing the measures to the council but said he needed more time to review the bills. He made a motion for the matter to be discussed at the next council meeting but there was no second and the motion died.
Meister then moved to approve a resolution opposing both bills. That motion also didn't receive a second and died.
But then Meister moved for the matter to continue to be discussed at the next meeting and Weyhrauch seconded it. Meister, Weyhrauch and Beltran voted in favor of the motion with Carrillo and Flores voting against.
Flores did say she was open to discussing the matter at the next meeting but added “I don't want it to carry over more than one meeting.”
AB 1090 would allow a county board of supervisors to remove a sheriff with cause as long as that sheriff is provided a due process. It would also take a 4/5th vote of the county board to remove the sheriff.
As it stands now a sheriff can only be removed in the state by a recall or if the sheriff faces a criminal charge through a grand jury.
Brock Neeley, who regularly attends the meetings, spoke out in support of the legislation.
“The only elected official that cannot be removed for cause is an elected sheriff,” said Neeley when it came to a governing body's ability to remove an elected official.
He said cause meant “illegal activity in is position,” referring to sheriff that would be removed. “There are some sheriffs in this state that probably should be removed.”
Neeley also referenced Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, who recently took over as the president of the California Sheriff's Association. Neeley said he understood why Boudreaux opposed the bill because “it's a political thing for him to keep his position.”
He also noted the entire process to recall a sheriff and replace him would cost the taxpayers $850,000. “It's not bad legislation,” Neeley said.
But another member of the public, Josh Flowers, stated his opposition to the legislation. “If they're doing wrong the people will get rid of them not five individuals,” said Flowers about the process to remove a sheriff.
Another member of the public, Ed McKervey, also spoke out against the two bills.
Cortese's bill would allow those who were sentenced to death or to a life sentence without parole to apply for parole. Only individuals who have served at least 20 years and which their offense happened before June 5,1990 would be allowed to apply.
And the application would only be allowed if one or more special circumstances were found. In that case the judge could review the application and the court could impose a lesser sentence or to vacate the conviction and impose a sentence on a lesser offense.
Neeley noted such special circumstances as a Vietnam veterans suffering from PTSD. “Should he be kept in prison or should he maybe be removed to a mental institution,” Neeley said.
“It's not just willy, nilly letting people go. It's reducing sentences due to mitigating circumstances. I do not see it as a bad piece of legislation.”
In questioning if the city should take a position on the bills, Flores said, “we're seated as non-partisan.”
She added there are plenty of organizations who lobby concerning these bills. “I would think they would be a stronger voice,” she said.
Flores said she believed it was OK for council members to take a position as an individual but questioned if it was appropriate for the council to take a position as a whole.
Beltran agreed with Flores saying the council should just deal with “actual city governance.” But he also stated his concern about the continued encroachment of the state on local issues.
That's a point Meister made while thanking the council for being willing to discuss the matter. “This sets a precedent,” said Meister about what the state can do.
“We can say that we're non-partisan.” He added, though, “but this is the place,” to consider this issue. “You are the leaders in this community.”
Flores again asked the question “how do these bills affect us as city governance? This can be very political it's not where I would like to be as a city.”
As far as her personal stance on the bills Carrillo said “I don't know if I agree with these either,” but added she didn't feel comfortable taking a stand on the issue as a council as opposed to as an individual.
In oral communications at the end of the meeting Neeley called out those for what he said were taking the position people who were convicted should be held accountable but not sheriffs.
“Quite of bit of hypocrisy,” said Neeley, also accusing those who are against the legislation, “we don't want the sheriffs to have accountability.”
FLOOD FIGHTERS
The council recognized the city's public works staff who worked to battle the flooding that happened as the result of the storms in March.
“It is with great honor that I present before you tonight, to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to each and every one of you that is here,” Public Works Director Michael Knight said. “For your efforts and dedication to the recent storm events. The events affected the community and was challenging for all our citizens.
“The tireless efforts and commitment to the well-being of the citizens proved to be a shining example of what it means to be a public servant in our community.”
Knight went onto say his staff's cleanup and mitigation efforts “proved to be exception despite the long hours, dangerous conditions and personal sacrifices that were required. Public works staff rose to the challenge with courage and professionalism. The selflessness and commitment to the community has been inspiring.
“The city of Porterville has been blessed to have such a group of dedicated, talented individuals.” Knight added his staff “worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens.”
After Knight made his comments the public works staff received a standing ovation from the council and those who were at the meeting.
Meister also noted public staff's efforts in two of the most impacted areas of the city on Rio Vista just north of the Tule River and west of Plano and River Springs. “Great effort on River Springs,” Meister said. “You saved homes.”
About Rio Vista, Meister said, “I sat and watched from Plano Bridge and I thought you guys lost, I'll be honest with you.
“There's no way. I didn't think you guys would save those homes and you did. If I had a hat I'd tip it to you. Great job.”