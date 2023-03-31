The Porterville City Council will discuss its participation in the Tulare County Regional Transportation Agency, TCRTA, and consider remaining a member of the group during Tuesday's meeting.
City staff reported TCRTA's finances have been concerning since September 2022 when the agency asked for financial assistance from its participating members. At that time, the council approved a loan to TCRTA totaling $1.6 million in hopes it would help the agency become more stable.
After TCRTA approved their monthly fiscal year-to-date Profit Loss (P&L) Statement through February 28, it indicated TCRTA is currently operating at a net loss of $4,718,910, and it's anticipated that the TCRTA will encounter a cash flow issue again in September 2023.
The council is being asked to discuss their continued participation in the TCRTA given its current financial hardships.
A Public Hearing is also set for Tuesday's City Council meeting in order to consider vacating an alley at Morton Avenue and the east seven and a half feet of the William Duncan Subdivision near the Sequoia National Forest headquarters.
According to the staff report, "The United States Forest Service represents a majority proprietary interest to the property encompassing the north half of the proposed abandonment and is the requesting party. Jimmy and Peggy King represent proprietary interests in the south half of the proposed alley abandonment. The abandonment is necessary for the proposed orderly development of the property."
The council will consider abandoning the alley and closing it from public use during the hearing on Tuesday.
On the council consent calendar for Tuesday's meeting is the city looking to purchase solar lights for Murry Park. Through the use of Community Block Development Grant funds the city would like to purchase solar lights and place them 60 feet apart at the popular park for an amount not to exceed $61,768.
As this is a consent calendar item, it may be approved with all other consent calendar items in one motion.
Other council matters set for Tuesday's meeting include receiving a presentation regarding the taskforce on homelessness, considering the sale of alcohol at 'Tio Chema,' soliciting for an additional material testing firm to add to the city's list of qualified firms, and review and status of the local emergency due to local flooding.
This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.