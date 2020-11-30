The Porterville City Council is set to discuss which state budget and legislation interests they would like to see included in the upcoming 2021 legislative session at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening. The dais will also consider reappointing several members of the City’s Transaction and Use Tax Oversight Committee (TUTOC).
On November 19, city staff was contacted by staff in Senator Melissa Hurtado’s office inquiring about which state budgetary and legislative interests the city may have for potential inclusion in the upcoming 2021 legislative session. Senator Hurtado’s office requested that any potential interests be submitted no later than January 19, 2021.
In the past when asked to provide budgetary and legislative interests, the City has focused their requests on grant funding. Previous grant funding interests have been for the City’s transition to tertiary treatment recycled water, local water system consolidation, a new library and community center, support for homeless housing and social services and the Porterville Developmental Center. The Council will discuss which interests are of priority to them, and give direction to staff in regards to responding to Senator Hurtado.
In addition to the Council discussing which matters of interest they would like to see included in the 2021 legislative session, they will also consider reappointing several TUTOC members.
TUTOC, the committee that oversees Measure H and Measure I budgetary revenues and expenditures, consists of ten members, six of which held terms that have expired. Of those six members, Margaret Stinson, John Billiou, Janice Kovars and Joshua Sulier are seeking reappointment. Mike Boudreaux Sr. is not seeking reappointment, and the city has been unable to contact John Angell. Billiou, who is seeking reappointment, has expressed interest in serving only a two-year term. City staff is recommending that the Council reappoint those who are interested in continuing on TUTOC, and approve the advertisement of the two remaining seats.
Anyone wishing to submit comments to the Council to be read aloud during Oral Communications can email them to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us
This meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel. To view this meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA.