At tonight's regular meeting of the Porterville City Council discussions will be had regarding two different proposed housing developments, the Pacific Rim Commercial Mixed-Use project and the Citrus Blossom Subdivision project. While the Pacific Rim project is set for a Public Hearing, the Citrus Blossom Subdivision will be a continued discussion amongst the dais as they received many comments from the public expressing their concern about the proposed subdivision.
Before the Council will continue the discussion on the Citrus Blossom Subdivision, they will host the public hearing for the Pacific Rim Commercial Mixed-Use project. The Pacific Rim project is proposed to be on Henderson Avenue, near Tractor Supply.
On March 5, 2013, the Council approved the development of the project that was comprised of a 168 multi-family residential apartment complex, 40,690 square feet for commercial use, an 18,000 square foot two-story office building, and a 518 unit personal storage facility. On December March 1, 2015, a modification was made to the project to increase the commercial space to 70,310 square feet, remove 18,000 square feet of the proposed office space and reduce the number of units in the personal storage facility to 214 units. Furthermore, on December 1, 2015, additional modifications were made to the project that would eliminate the personal storage facility tot allow for the construction of 32 additional apartment units.
At tonight's meeting, the project applicant is requesting further modifications to the project. The applicant is requesting additional residential units by reducing the commercial space proposed. As of now, the project is approved for 70,310 square feet of commercial space and an additional 32 apartment units. The applicant is requesting that the commercial space be reduced to 37,681 square feet in order to build 104 apartment units.
In addition to the office space, commercial space and residential units, the project also includes a six foot tall concrete block wall to surround the residential units. A main access point is proposed at the most westerly part of the project, off of Henderson Avenue, as well a fire access midway.
City staff is recommending that the Council approve the project modifications.
A second discussion regarding housing will take place among the dais tonight. After holding the public hearing regarding the Citrus Blossom Subdivision proposal at their last meeting, the Council received concerned feedback from the public regarding several aspects of the project including Transit services, water and traffic.
The project, which consists of up to 50 detached single-family residential units, is proposed to be erected on an 11.47 acre parcel on the southwest corner of Linda Vista Avenue and Newcomb Street. A 18,500 square foot “pocket park” is also proposed as part of the project.
On October 6, when the Council held the public hearing for the Citrus Blossom Subdivision, concerns were raised over potential residents who may not have access to a vehicle for day-to-day transportation. It was stated that those who do not have access to transportation in the area would have to take long walks to access community resources, and that the area lacks a bus stop for current Transit services within the city. City staff says that a bus stop could be accommodated in the area in the future, if there is enough demand for services in the area. Staff also stated that the city is willing to partner with different agencies to ensure a variety of transportation options are available.
When it came to how much water would be needed for the proposed subdivision, it was pointed out that the lot, which currently is used for farming citrus and includes one single-family residence, uses vasts amounts of roughly 4.5 acre-feet of water per acre every year. As SGMA begins to be implemented, the city is working with the Eastern Tule GSA to ensure that water table levels can support continued development within the city. The Citrus Blossom Subdivision proposal is expected to develop and use similar water levels to those that are already in the area.
Worries were expressed regarding the amount of traffic a new subdivision would bring to the Linda Vista Avenue and Newcomb Street area. Currently, the Land Use Element Designation (part of the project proposal) allows for subdivisions to be constructed at a maximum density of 6 units per gross acre. The Citrus Blossom Subdivision is proposing 4.38 units per gross acre, which is under the maximum density allotted by the Land Use Element Designation.
To further relieve worries about traffic, staff is in the process of trying to conduct a traffic report that could reclassify one of the streets within the project (Rose Street) as a local street. This would lower the anticipated amount of traffic in the area, and ensure that Rose Street and Linda Vista Avenue would carry a majority of the traffic flowing in and out of the subdivision.
Included in the proposed subdivision is the construction of a 18,500 square foot “pocket park”. According to the staff report, “In accordance with the Quimby Act, the Development Ordinance requires as a condition of approval of a tentative map, the City shall require the subdivider to dedicate or make an irrevocable offer of dedication of land, to pay a fee in lieu thereof, or a combination of both, for neighborhood and community open space, park and recreational purposes.” This means that the park proposed as part of the subdivision will be dedicated to the City of Porterville. City staff is recommending that the Council approve the Citrus Blossom Subdivision project.
In addition to these two discussions, the Council will also consider a budget adjustment to include the use of grant funds for the police department, appoint a member of the Council to sit on the Local Initiatives Navigation Center Committee, and review the status of the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19.
Those wishing to comment during Oral Communication or during the public hearings can submit their comments via email to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us. All submitted comments will be read aloud during the appropriate time by a member of city staff.
This meeting begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on YouTube via the City of Porterville's YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA).