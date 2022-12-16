Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council should be rather quick as there's just two items on the agenda scheduled for Council discussion.
The council will receive a status report on the conditional use permit for the nursery located on S E Street. In June the dias approved a conditional use permit, CUP, for the nursery which included several conditions of approval.
One of the conditions of approval is the applicant must submit plans and apply for proper building permits, as well as make improvements to the building to ensure any unpermitted improvements currently meet the proper codes. City staff received applications for a building permit and repair plans in September which they quickly reviewed.
Staff met with the applicant in December in response to corrections needed on the application. The applicant told the city they would be resubmitting plans but at the time of the report no updated plans had been received.
City staff is looking to the dias for direction on how to proceed with the CUP.
While all items on the Council's consent calendar are typically approved in one motion, one item on Tuesday's consent calendar should be highlighted.
The other scheduled item on the agenda is the acceptance of the city council procedural handbook.
The Parks and Leisure Services Department has successfully been awarded $7,263,158 after applying for a grant through the California State Library's Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program. The city will be required to match $3,631,579, which is available through insurance money, American Rescue Plan Act funds and general fund revenues. Deliverables on the project for the library infrastructure program include a 40,000 square foot library facility and modern security systems.
In another consent calendar item, the council will consider a draft resolution accepting the irrevocable offer of dedication from the Burton School District involving the proposed development of the Brookside subdivision, which would eventually place more than 200 homes adjacent and just to the south of the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi Campus. The project has been under scrutiny due to the heavy traffic in the area because Lombardi is the only access road in and out of the campus.
City staff is reviewing the final subdivision map for the Brookside Development and once that map is approved the irrevocable offer of dedication “will be necessary to provide a complete street of proper egress,” city staff stated.
Although there's only two items scheduled for Council discussion during their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, the dias will transition into a meeting of the Successor Agency to the Porterville Redevelopment Agency in order to approve the administrative budget and payment schedule for the next fiscal year. The successor agency is also being asked to approve final payment schedules for fiscal year 2024-2025 through fiscal year 2040-2041.
A Recognized Obligation Payment Schedule, ROPS, must be approved and submitted to the state by February 1, 2023. This document outlines the minimum payments and those payment due dates required by the Successor Agency for each fiscal year.
After meeting certain conditions, the Successor Agency has received a Finding of Completion and is able to file a Last and Final ROPS for July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2041. If approved, the Last and Final ROPS will go before the Countrywide Oversight Board for approval on January 13, 2023.
City staff has prepared both the ROPS for the next fiscal year, as well as the Last and Final ROPS and are looking for the Successor Agency's approval to submit both documents.
This meeting will be held on Tuesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting may be attended in person at City Hall or viewed via live stream on the City of Porterville's YouTube channel.