The Porterville City Council is expected to approve a daft ordinance for a map that will establish the districts for the five council members at their next meeting.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Porterville City Hall council chambers with oral communications. The council will then go into closed session with the open session scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. again with oral communications.
Public attendance will be allowed at Tuesday's meeting. The public wasn't allowed to attend the previous meeting on February 1 as the meeting was held remotely.
The public can also participate remotely in Tuesday's meeting as the meeting can be viewed on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvvA
The public can also participate in the meeting through Zoom through the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88906087918?pwd=TEh6S3JBYWxWUzEwWTBFcGxpdldjZz09
The webinar ID is 88906087918 and the passcode is 719455. The public can also participate by phone by calling 1-669-900-6833.
The council will hold its fourth and final public hearing on redistricting at Tuesday's meeting. At its February 1 meeting the council reached consensus that it preferred a map presented by its consultant on the redistricting process, Best Best and Krieger. Only other map that was submitted by a member of the public was presented.
The consultant's map was able to reduce the population deviation of the districts from nearly 15 percent, which is well above the 10 percent threshold, to less than 1 percent with minor population adjustments. Final adoption of the map is needed by April 17 to be submitted to the county registrar.
The map will go into effect for the November election in which Districts 1 and Districts 2 will be up for election.
Lawana Tate represents District 1 and has stated she will run to stay in the seat. Milt Stowe represents District 2 and announced recently on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast he's not running for reelection.
REYES ASKS FOR REORGANIZATION
Also on the agenda is Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes request for a reorganization of the council and the council to appoint a mayor.
Reyes had to leave the January 18 meeting as it was announced he had to leave due to an emergency and he wasn't able to attend the February 1 meeting.
“Mayor Reyes has respectfully requested that the City Council consider reorganization of the Council and the appointment of Mayor,” the agenda states.
WALL OF FAME
The council members have selected one person to be included in the City of Porterville's Wall of Fame for 2022. An induction ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. March 11 at Centennial Park.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 honorees weren't inducted and will also be honored along with the 2022 honorees on March 11.
The 2022 honorees are: George Tanimoto as selected by Reyes; Cynthia Garcia Brown as selected by Martha A. Flores; Daniel Hackey as selected by Kellie Carrillo; Barbara Sue as selected by Stowe; and Nicki Edwards as selected by Tate.
TRASH ORDINANCE
The council will consider taking action to abide by a new state regulation that went into effect on January 1 which now basically requires all food waste to be placed in green trash cans along with yard waste.
The council will consider a draft ordinance that will make changes to the city's ordinance when it comes to trash to abide by the new state requirement. State Senate Bill 1383 now requires the composting of all food waste and green waste in an effort to keep food out of landfills in an effort to reduce methane emissions. So residents and businesses are no longer supposed to place food in in the black trash cans.
CLEAN-UP EVENTS
As part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve setting a spring cleanup day on Saturday, April 23 and a fall clean-up day on Saturday October 15 at the city's corporate yard off of Prospect.
The events offer city residents the chance to dispose of trash, bulky items, wood waste, yard clippings and e-waste for free.
DOG LEASHES
Council member Martha A. Flores has made a request for the council to take a look at the city ordinance when it comes to keeping dogs on leashes. The council will consider Flores request as part of its consent calendar and if approved the matter will be placed on the agenda as a scheduled item at the council's March 1 meeting.
The ordinance requires all those who walk their dogs to keep them on a leash that doesn't exceed six feet. The ordinance also doesn't allow anyone to walk more than three dogs at one time and also states anyone who walks their dogs must be able to control them.
MURRY PARK PAVILION
As part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve advertising for bids to repair Murry Park pavilion No. 2
The council authorized $35,000 in the city budget to be used to renovate Murry Park pavilions No. 1 and No. 2. But Pavilion No. 2 is in worse shape than pavilion No. 1 and the $35,000 is no longer enough to renovate both pavilions.
Pavilion No. 2 is in worse shape than pavilion No. 1. City staff reported the pavilion is outdated and in need of repair.
The concrete slab ins cracked in places and the concrete picnic tables need to be replaced. The repairs willo be paid for from the city's General Fund's Facility Deferred Maintenance/Equipment Replacement Designated Fund.
EVENTS AT OHV PARK
Also as part of its consent calendar the council is expected to approve to motocross events at the OHV Park at the Porterville Sports Complex.
The motocross events will be held on March 12 and 13 and April 2 and 3. Myron Short who represents 2X Promotions has again proposed to hold the events. The events have been popular since they've been held at the OHV Park since 2014.
Participants also camp overnight at the facility during the events. The Parks and Leisure Services Commission recommended approving the events with overnight camping as did the city's COVID Ad Hoc committee.
FIREWORKS ORDINANCE
The council will also review the city ordinance covering the use and sale of fireworks and will look at if it wants to make any changes to the ordinance.
EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION
As it has regularly done during its meetings, the council will again consider declaring a proclamation of local emergency due to COVID.