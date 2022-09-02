This time, one bid should be enough to proceed with the $7.3 million animal shelter to be developed in the city of Porterville.
After two delays in the bidding process for the construction of the animal shelter, the Porterville City Council as part of its consent calendar should approve a bid for the remodeling of the former City Bank property to be turned into an animal shelter at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with oral communications and the swearing in of Don Weyhrauch as the newest council member. The council will then go into closed session and is scheduled to return to open session at 6:30 p.m. after which the consent calendar will eventually be considered.
Last year the council rejected a bid for the construction of the animal shelter and voted to rebid the project. But then the city received no bids for the project so this past spring, the council again had to reopen the bidding process for the project.
This time the city received a single bid from the project at the former City Bank property at 185 N. D Street. The city received a bid of $6,465,000 from Santa Clarita's AMB & Associates, Inc. which was $171,000 less than the estimate. With an additional more than $800,000 in contingency costs, the total cost of the project will be $7.3 million.
The bulk of funding for the project will come from federal American Rescue Plan funds the city has received at $4.85 million. There has been $1.3 million in donations that will help fund the project and another $500,000 in land sale revenue will be used along with $300,000 in Local Transportation funds. Another $550,000 in Measure R funds will be used to fund a dog park at the location.
There will also be a trail adjacent to the animal shelter, which will be designed and construction separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor Active Transportation Program grant project.
There has been concerns expressed about the animal shelter being located in the middle of town. But work on the project has been ongoing for seven years and there's a definite need for the facility to be moved from northwest of Lindsay. With the council's approval on Tuesday, construction on the project should begin by the end of the year.
Weyhrauch will be sworn in as the newest Porterville City Council member to represent District 4 at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting. Weyhrauch is replacing Monte Reyes, who resigned on July 19. Weyhrauch was appointed as a council member by the council at its meeting on August 16.
UNDERGROUND UTILITY PROJECT
As a scheduled matter the council will consider a modified agreement with Southern California Edison for the conversion of overhead electrical equipment to underground on Morton Avenue between Roche Street and Main Street. The project has been ongoing and a public hearing will be held on the project.
The project will cost $1.6 million and the city has more than $1.75 million to fund the project. A little more than $1 million in work credit allocations has been accumulated by the city with SCE. The city also received $750,000 in a settlement with the county of Tulare.
The council will also consider with moving ahead on a number of sewer annexation projects at Tuesday's meeting.
At the August 16 council meeting, City Manager John Lollis stated there are $25 million of sewer annexation projects now ongoing in various stages in the city.
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider accepting the vote results and the establishment of a sewer utility district for area 457 which covers the basic area of south of Highway 190 from Wisconsin to South Cottage. The results of the vote of those in that area to establish a sewer utility district were 39 in favor and just three against.
The council will also hold a number of public hearings on establishing sewer utility districts in other areas. Property owners in those areas will have the chance to turn in their ballots voting on the districts by the end of their public hearings.
Public hearings will be held covering area 474B, which covers the general area of West North Grand east of Newcomb Avenue and west of Douglas Avenue; area 476, which covers the area generally located along Gibbons Avenue to the south, east of Jaye along Plano to the east and south of College Avenue; areas 478B and 478C, generally located along West North Grand to the north, east of Beverly Street and west to Main Street, north of Pioneer and south of Harrison to the north just shout of Olive along Road 223 to the south, east of Road 222 and west of Westwood; and 475D, which covers the area generally north of Henderson Avenue south of Castle Avenue, west of Indiana and east of Lime.
The votes on districts for all these areas will be counted on September 7 and will be reviewed by the council at its meeting on September 20.