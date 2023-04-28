The Porterville City Council will consider opposing two bills that are now proposed in the State Legislature dealing with the firing of sheriffs and sentencing. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At the council's meeting on April 18, councilman Greg Meister requested the two state bills be addressed. The two state bills will be addressed as a scheduled matter during Tuesday's meeting. The council will consider a draft resolution opposing both bills.
One is a bill authored by Democratic State Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer. Assembly bill 1090 would allow a county board to fire a sheriff for cause with a 4/5 vote. The bill would require the sheriff to be served with a written statement of the alleged grounds for and the sheriff would also have to be provided a reasonable chance to be heard at a removal proceeding. The bill would
require provisions not be applied in a manner that interferes with the constitutional functions of a sheriff.
The city staff report states: “Existing State law provides for the removal of public officers for willful or corrupt misconduct in office. Existing State law further provides that an
accusation in writing against any officer of a district, county, or city for willful
or corrupt misconduct in office may be presented by the grand jury of the
county for, or in, which the officer accused is elected or appointed. Existing
State law requires that the court pronounce judgment that the officer be
removed from office upon a conviction and at the time appointed by the court.”
Senate Bill 94 is authored by Democratic State Senator Dave Cortese and deals will allowing those sentenced to death or to a life sentence to apply for parole. The bill would allow those individuals to apply for parole of the offense happened before June 5, 1990 and they have served at least 20 years in custody.
The parole would also be granted only if one or more special circumstances were found to be true to petition for resentencing. The bill would allow a court to impose a lesser sentence or to vacate the petitioner's conviction and impose judgment on a lesser offense as specified.
Cortese's legislation states: “The bill would require a court to consider and afford great weight to evidence offered by the petitioner to prove that specified mitigating circumstances are present. The bill would provide that proof of the presence of one or more specified mitigating circumstances weighs greatly in favor of dismissing a special circumstance” unless the court finds the individual is an “unreasonable risk of danger to public safety.”
The city staff report states: “Existing State law provides for various specified special circumstances,
including murder committed for financial gain or committed during the
commission or attempted commission of certain felonies, which, if found true
as specified, require a defendant found guilty of murder in the first degree to be
sentenced to death or imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole.”
The staff report also states under existing law under Proposition 115 as of June 5, 1990 a judge is prohibited from striking or dismissing any special circumstance that's admitted by plea or found true by a jury or court.
“Existing State law generally authorizes a court to dismiss an action or to strike or dismiss an enhancement in the furtherance of justice.”
WATERING RESTRICTIONS
With the summer approaching the city is set to lessen its watering restrictions and as part of the consent calendar the council will consider scheduling a public hearing on the matter. The city is set to transition from Phase IV to Phase III in its watering restriction on June 1.
Now under Phase IV, those in the city are only allowed to water once a week with those with odd addresses allowed to water on Tuesdays and those with even addresses to water on Wednesdays. Phase III allows for watering twice a week with those with odd addresses allowed to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays and those with even addresses to water on Wednesdays and Sundays. The council is set to schedule a public hearing on the issue at its meeting on May 16.
STREET WORK
As part of the council's agenda the city has provided a state report on street work that has been done from January through March of this year. The staff report stated city street city street crews have focused mainly on street repairs and pothole repair to begin the year.
The Villa Street reconstruction from Olive to Henderson is now out to bid. The are numerous major projects that are now under design:
Main Street reconstruction, Olive to Morton; Newcomb reconstruction, Olive to Porter Slough; Villa Street reconstruction, Henderson to Westfield; Henderson rehabilitation, Westwood to Patsy; Union Avenue reconstruction, Westwood to Plano; Grand Avenue, Fourth to Plano, and Henrahan Street, Grand to Morton, reconstruction; Montgomery Avenue reconstruction, Jaye to H; Date Avenue reconstruction, Jaye to H; and Kessing Street widening, Date to River.
PPD ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider approving purchasing a Polaris all-terrain vehicle for the Porterville Police to use along the Tule River in large part to combat the dumping of stripped, stolen vehicles.
The staff reported the banks and riverbed of the Tule River provide little access to vehicles. Staf stated it has become commonplace for auto thieves to strip and dump stolen vehicles along the river.
PPD will purchase a Polaris Ranger using OMV Auto Theft state funds at a cost of $45,000. “Having this vehicle will allow the department to perform proactive patrols that in the past have been difficult or impossible,” staff reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY WELLNESS DOG
In addition as part of its consent calendar the council will consider purchasing a public safety wellness dog for the department and the public. A state grant will be used to purchase the service dog. The service dog will be used to assist first responders and crime victims.
Staff reported a facility wellness dog can be a valuable asset to the Porterville Police and Fire Departments.
The service dog would also provide comfort during investigations for children and victims and would be used for community outreach.
The city is contracting with Top Dog Training Center, the only police service dog kennel inTulare County. Cost for the service dog and training to be provided by Top Dog Training Center is $15,570.
VILLAS AT SIERRA MEADOWS
As part of its consent calendar the council will also consider approving the final subdivision map for The Villas at Sierra Meadows subdivision.
PORTERVILLE FAIR
As part of its consent calendar the council will approve a measure for the Porterville Fair to be held May 17-21 at the Porterville Fairgrounds. As part of the agreement the fair is also requesting the use of the city's 10-acre site adjacent to the fairgrounds for the carnival.
SPORTS CUTS BARBER BATTLE
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider the Porterville Area Coordinating Council's request for the Sports Cuts Barber Battle from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The event will feature battles between barbers and will raise funds for Sports Cuts, which is located on Main Street, in their effort to send high school students to barber college. The event will be held at the city parking lot at 41 N. Main.