The Porterville City Council will consider the process for how it will interview the three candidates in determining which one should be awarded the wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary to be placed in the city at its next meeting.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council has set an open meeting to be held at 6 p.m. October 24 in which the three candidates will be interviewed. The council will consider how the interview process will take place as a scheduled matter at Tuesday's meeting.
Bloom Farms, Main Street Apothecary and Uncle Green based in Woodlake are the three candidates that are being considered. The city council set the guideline for wholly-locally owned as all of the owners of the proposed dispensary must have either owned a business or lived in Porterville or the surrounding area for at least three years.
City officials have stated all three candidates meet the standard of wholly locally owned as having all of its owners owning a business in the Porterville area for at least three years.
Darin Garrett, owner of Bloom Farms, has maintained Bloom Farms should be awarded the third cannabis dispensary as the only wholly-locally owned applicant left from the first round of applications in which two cannabis dispensaries were awarded to companies with local ownership, but that also have ownership based in Southern California. The ad hoc committee had originally recommended the third dispensary be awarded to a wholly-locally owned applicant from the first round of applications to save staff time and resources.
On October 7 the current ad hoc committee comprised of city council members Lawana Tate and Don Weyhrauch came up with the proposal of how the interview process would take place on October 24.
They proposed the order of applicants to be determined by a lottery. They also propose the applicants have no more than three people speaking on their behalf.
The proposal calls for the applicants to be expected to provide a 15-minute presentation in which a PowerPoint could be used. The PowerPoint would need to be emailed to the city by 4 p.m. Thursday, October 20.
The PowerPoints and handouts would be limited to three paces which would include a one-page executive summary and two pages of illustrations of the interior and exterior of the proposed dispensary.
It's proposed the applicants focus on introducing the proposed dispensary and explaining the local ownership structure. It's also proposed all local — and non-local — representatives and managers be identified and to cover the qualifications of all the applicants, representatives and managers.
The applicants would also provide a three-year projection on start-up and operating costs, estimated gross revenues and anticipated tax revenue to be generated. They would also be asked to state how they would operate a safe and successful cannabis dispensary.
Each candidate would then be given 15 minutes each to answer questions from council members, which would be provided ahead of time. Applicants would be given three minutes to respond to each question.
Among the areas to be covered would be for the applicants to provide their local business experience outside of the cannabis industry and how many local employees they have. They would also be asked to cover their experience in the cannabis industry and to identify who their cannabis supplier will be.
Throughout the entire interview process it's proposed the applicants go over their previous community contributions and to detail any community service or any donations they would propose. It's also proposed where the applicants see their business in two years and five years.
Another issue that could come up is how much of the revenue from the dispensary would stay in Porterville.
The applicants have already been awarded up to 50 points through an independent third party review. Each council member can award up to 10 points for another 50 points for a total of 100 points.
It has been recommended the council not know the scores given in the independent review so they would not be biased. Weyhrauch and Tate have also proposed the council members e-mail their scores to City Attorney Julia Lew no later than one-half hour after the meeting in which the interviews were conducted has ended.