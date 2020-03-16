To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the City has requested those wishing to make any public comments at Tuesday night’s Council meeting submit those comments via email to be read aloud at the meeting by City Staff.
Tuesday night’s agenda reads “Pursuant to Executive Order N-25-20 signed by Governor Newsom on March 12, 2020, and in an effort to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the City of Porterville is allowing for and encouraging electronic public participation at City Council Meetings.”
Public comments may be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us and will be read Exaloud during Oral Communications or during any public hearings as applicable, for Council consideration. Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments prior to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Any questions should be submitted to the Office of City Clerk, 559-782-7464.
In addition to these efforts to slow the spreading of the virus, the Council will also be asked to approve a resolution declaring the “Existence of a Local Emergency” within the city. On March 4, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency in the State of California due to the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. On March 12, Tulare County declared an emergency due to the confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. On March 13, Newsom announced California public health officials have determined gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the State at least until the end of March. While most City Council meetings don’t draw 250 or more people, this is a proactive precaution taken by the city and the Council to help protect residents. City Staff is recommending the City Council consider the draft resolution of proclamation of Existence of a Local Emergency due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Despite concerns over the virus, five different community events that fall within the months of March and April are up for Council consideration at Tuesday’s meeting. All of these events are at the discretion of the Council, meaning the Council can choose whether to approve or deny any of the following events”
The Porterville Unified School District, Burton School District and the Porterville Optimist Club are looking for the approval of their annual Porterville Celebrates Reading event scheduled for April 4, at Veterans Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This annual event includes free books and small group presentations for parents and children promoting literacy development for all ages.
The Porterville Unified School District and Monache FFA are looking to have their Monache FFA Farmers Day and 5K Run approved for March 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 5K run will start at Henderson Avenue and Newcomb Street, head north on Newcomb Street, east on Mulberry Avenue and then continue and finish on the Monache High School campus. The farmers market will take place at Monache.
The Porterville Pregnancy Resource Center is asking to host a 5K/10K Walk and Run on April 4 at the Porterville Sports Complex from 7 a.m. to noon. No street closures are requested. The route is confined to the perimeter of the Sports Complex.
The last community event up for Council’s consideration is the Porterville Relay for Life Kick-Off event on March 29. The American Cancer Society, Inc. is requesting approval to hold the event and fundraiser for Relay for Life members at Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no vendors or public speakers at this event. No street closures have been requested.
One public hearing is scheduled for the night, and Council is encouraging any comments for this item be submitted via email. This hearing is to consider the approval of a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the construction of a 52,200 square foot, four-story, 87 room hotel. The project is generally located east of Jaye Street, north of Montgomery Avenue in the General and Service Commercial zone district. The 2.5 acre property currently sits vacant in between two existing hotel developments. Amenities on this proposed project will include a meeting room, a breakfast area, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and an outdoor recreation area. Access to the site will be provided by way of existing recorded easements along shared driveways from Jaye Street through the neighboring hotel (Holiday Inn Express) and from Montgomery Avenue by way of an existing curb cut that provides access to the existing development to the east (Denny’s Restaurant and the Best Western Hotel).
Due to the project’s proximity to two State highway routes that bring visitors into Porterville, Highway 65 and Highway 190, the proposed project site is flanked by two existing hotels, as well as restaurants. The current data related to hotel vacancy rates show a need for hotel rooms in Porterville, according to information shared with Economic Development staff, which further supports the recommendation to approve an additional hotel in the city.
Before the meeting is adjourned, the Council will discuss the cancelation of a special meeting scheduled for March 24. At the meeting on February 4, Council approved the scheduling of a Special Meeting for Tuesday, March 24, for the purposes of conducting an annual setting of goals and objectives. Unfortunately, due to the local development of the COVID-19 coronavirus and resulting State and County Declarations of Emergency, it’s recommended governmental agencies limit public meetings in an effort to limit the public’s communicable exposure to the virus.
In addition, due to the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18, staff has been delayed a couple of weeks in the development of the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, which the Council’s annual setting of goals and objectives is a critical component. It’s staff’s request and recommendation the Council cancel its Special Meeting of Tuesday, March 24, and conduct its annual setting of goals and objectives at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 7.
This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located inside City Hall at 291 N. Main Street.