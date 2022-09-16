Revenue from the city's cannabis dispensaries now in the process of being developed could be used to help with the restoration of the Marching Through Time band mural at Centennial Park on Main Street.
As a scheduled matter the Porterville City Council will take up the issue at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The mural was unveiled on April 21, 2012. The Porterville Mural Committee led the effort for the mural which depicts the history and importance of bands and music in the community.
The mural has sustained significant fading, flaking and deterioration of the paint. The artist of the mural researched companies that may be able to help with the mural's restoration.
After an extensive search, Fine Arts Conservation Laboratories, FACL, committed to visiting Porterville and assessing what the restoration would take. FACL is under contract with the City of Los Angeles for a mural restoration and submitted a draft contract agreement to restore the Marching Through Time band mural.
The restoration is set to take place in two phases with the first phase focused on stopping the deterioration. Then the artist, Glen Hill, will undertake pictorial restoration as part of the first phase.
FACL would then return for phase two, which would consist of the application of protected layers to ensure greater longevity for the mural.
The Porterville City Council included $40,000 in the city's 2022-2023 budget for the mural restoration, with the funding to come from the council's Special Purposes Reserve Fund. The $40,000 would cover the work to be done by FACL, which will cost $38,277.
The cost for Hill to repaint the mural is estimated to be $37,500. City staff has recommended that portion to be funded from revenue from the two cannabis dispensaries that will eventually open in the city. The dispensaries have agreed to a payment of one percent of gross revenues or $30,000, whichever is greater, for projects such as the mural restoration.
FRIANT-KERN PROJECT
As has been the case with a number of projects since the COVID-19 pandemic, the council will again have to consider foregoing the city policy of not approving bids that are more than 10 percent of the estimate. This time as a scheduled matter the council will consider approving a bid for the needed Center Friant-Kern Canal Turnout and Groundwater Recharge Basin project near Avenue 160 and Westwood.
The project will include new water pipelines and concrete structures. The project is considered vital to the city meeting the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
The cost of the project was estimated to be $1,120,900. The city received four bids for the project with Exeter's Romanazzi General Engineering providing the lowest bid of nearly $1.4 million, almost 25 percent more than the estimated cost.
With another $280,000 needed for construction contingencies and construction management, the total cost of the project will be $1.675 million.
City staff stated while if the project is re-bid, more favorable bids would be possible, but unlikely. The city is also pressed from time as the city stated the project can only be done from this November through January 31, 2023. Re-bidding the project would cause a delay until the next time the canal is drained, which is typically every three years, city staff reported.
Water Replacement Funds would be used to fund the project.
AIRPORT GRANT
As part of its consent calendar the council will approve an agreement to officially receive a grant of more than $4.7 million the city has been awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration for a major upgrade to the Porterville Municipal Airport taxiway.
The grant will pay 90 percent for the rehabilitation of the parallel taxiway and the reconfiguration of the connecting taxiways to meet FAA geometric standards. The project will provide significant upgrades to the airport over the next several years, including the shift of the runway to the north and increasing its length from 6,000 to 7,800 feet, making it large enough to support the operation of large jet aircraft.
Total cost of the project is nearly $5.3 million. The city will pursue funding from the state's Division of Aeronautics to pay for five percent. The remaining five percent will be paid for by the Airport Fund.
OLIVE CROSSWALKS
It now should be safer for pedestrians to cross Olive Avenue as a project to install six high visibility crosswalk light systems at different locations on Olive has been completed by California Professional Engineering, Inc. The council will accept the project as complete as part of its consent calendar.
The cost of the project was just under $536,000 which was less than the $559,100 approved by the council. The project was funded by an Active Transportation Program grant and Measure R and Local Transportation funds.
SEWER UTILITY DISTRICTS
As part of its consent calendar, the council should accept the voting results of property owners and establish sewer utility districts for a number of areas undergoing sewer annexation projects.
One is the areas for 478B and 478C generally located along West North Grand to the north, easet of Beverly Street and west to Main Street, north of Pioneer and south of Harrison to the north just south of Olive along Road 223 to the south, east of Road 222. Thirty-six percent of property owners voted with 67 voting yes and seven voting no.
Another is for the area for 474B which covers the general area of West North Grand east of Newcomb Avenue and west of Douglas Avenue. Thirty-three percent of the property owners voted with 35 voting yes and 10 voting no.
There's also area 476 which covers the area generally located along Gibbons Avenue to the south, east of Jaye along Plano to the east and south of College Avenue. Thirty-three percent of the property owners voted with 25 voting yes and 12 voting no.
In addition there's area 475D, which covers the area generally north of Henderson south of Castle Avenue, west of Indiana and east of Lime. Thirty-seven percent of property owners voted with 43 voting yes and 10 voting no.