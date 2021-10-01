It looks like there will be a Veterans Day Parade this year, with some modifications, but the parade would basically be held as it has been in the past.
The Porterville City Council will consider approving the Veterans Day Parade at its next meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as a scheduled agenda item.
The Porterville Veterans Day Parade is the longest running of its kind in the country. The parade would be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day. In an effort to make conditions for the parade safer it's been recommended the parade route be expanded where it would end at Orange Avenue.
In the past the parade has ended at Olive Avenue. Main Street would be closed from Doris Avenue to Orange Avenue with the parade route beginning just south of Morton as it has in the past.
The City's COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee reviewed the proposal for the parade and recommended extending the parade route to Orange Avenue to encourage more social distancing by those attending the parade. The parade would also be livestreamed to allow the option for people to view the parade virtually instead of attending the event.
As part of the ad hoc committee's recommendation the council will also be asked to consider how a vaccination incentive event could be held as part of the parade, potentially leading to thousands receiving incentives to be vaccinated. The ad hoc committee has recommended a vaccination incentive event be held as part of the parade.
In the past, the council has approved vaccination incentive events in which people received $100 gift cards to local businesses to be vaccinated.
Vendor applications for the parade are currently being accepted at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday until November 9. Parade entry forms can also be picked up the the Veterans Memorial Building from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday or a request to be in the parade can be emailed to post20adj@gmail.com or those who want to be in the parade can call Bob Atchley, 559-359-7922.
In addition as a separate scheduled agenda item the council will consider approval of the Veterans Day Run and Walk to be held before the parade. A veteran would shoot the starter's gun to start the race at 7:30 a.m.
The event features a 5K run, 5K walk and 10K run. Last year the event was held using a virtual format. It's planned for the virtual option to be offered again this year.
OTHER AGENDA ITEMS
Two major development projects for the city — a new animal shelter and the Butterfield Stage Corridor
As part of the consent calendar the council is expected to approve the authorization to advertise for bids for the development of the new animal shelter at 185 N. D Street. The building at the location will be remodeled to become an animal shelter.
The proposed section of a trail adjacent to the Animal Shelter property will be designed
separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor. Total cost for the animal shelter is expected to be close to $8.3 million which has been included in the city's 2021-2022 budget. Local transportation funds will contribute $400,000 with the remaining funds to come from general fund/Measure I reserves.
Measure I is the one cent sales tax passed in Porterville to support public safety that includes the animal shelter which is part of the Porterville Police Department.
As a scheduled agenda item, the council will hold a public hearing on the Butterfield Stage Corridor. The council planned to hold that public hearing on August 17 but received a letter from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District regarding the project.
That letter has been addressed and the council is now ready to proceed with the public hearing on Tuesday and to consider approval a mitigated negative declaration when it comes to the project meeting environmental standards. That will clear the way for the development of the project to begin.
The Butterfield Stage Corridor will cover nine miles of city-owned property that was formerly the Union Pacific Railroad right of way from Tea Pot Dome Avenue to Avenue 196 in Strathmore. The project will cost $11.2 million.
The state has provided $7.1 million for the first phase of the corridor to West North Grand Avenue. The city and Tulare County Association of Governments is working on funding options to develop the rest of the corridor from West North Grand to Avenue 196.
The corridor will be a path for non-motorized use such as walking, jogging and bicycling. The purpose of the path is to “develop a safe and efficient trail network throughout the City that links parks
and other key City destinations,” city staff stated.
As part of the consent calendar the council is also expected to approve the purchase of three batter-electric shuttle vans assembled locally from GreenPower Motor Company at a cost of $298,236. The City of Porterville is now part of the Tulare County Regional Transit Agency. That agency's board gave authorization for the City of Porterville to purchase the vehicles.
Once approved by the council the estimated delivery of the vehicles will be in March, 2022. The purchase of the vehicles is being funded by the state.
Also on the agenda as a scheduled item the council will consider approving support of a letter to Govern Gavin Newsom calling for the completion of Highway 99. The letter states the need for eight segments totaling 35 miles in Merced, Mader and Tulare Counties to be completed.