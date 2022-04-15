The Porterville City Council should make quick work of beginning the process again of developing a new animal shelter for the community.
The council will consider to approve advertising for bids again for the construction of the animal shelter as part of its consent calendar at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The animal shelter will be located in the former Citybank building at 185 N. D Street.
As part of the consent calendar item, the council will also consider the financing package for the $7.5 million facility, which will including using a significant amount of federal American Rescue Plan funds the city is receiving to fund the bulk of the project.
At its meeting on October 5, 2021, the council approved the city to advertise for bids for the animal shelter Project. But the city received only one bid and based on the original estimate and on city staff's recommendation, the council voted to reject the bid at its December 21 meeting so the estimate could be reevaluated and be rebid.
Cost of the construction of the project is expected to be a little more than $6.6 million with another $663,000, 10 percent, for any needed contingencies in the construction and another $200,000 for construction management, quality control and inspection for a total estimated cost of $7.5 million. Included in that is $550,000 for a dog park, $50,000 for adoption rooms, $100,000 for a lobby, grooming and meet and greet areas and a cat room and $300,000 for D Street improvements.
City staff is proposing $4.85 million in unrestricted ARP funds be used to fund the project. Of the $20 million the city is receiving in ARP funds, $10 million is unrestricted.
The city is also proposing $3.2 million of those unrestricted funds be used to complete the funding of the community recreation center/park to be developed at Fourth and Henderson. In addition $1 million would be used for a lighted regulation sized baseball park to likely be placed at the Porterville Sports Complex to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark where the South County Justice Center is now. And $750,000 would be used for Hayes Field Lighting.
As far as the animal shelter $500,000 from land sale revenue, $1.3 million from donations, $300,000 in local transit funds and $550,000 in Measure R funds would be used to complete the funding for the project.
The proposed trail section adjacent to the animal shelter will be done separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor and will be funded through the Active Transportation Program grant project.
FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL WALL
Also on the consent calendar is the consideration of a policy concerning Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall at Fallen Heroes Park. The wall is dedicated to local residents who died in the line of duty during military or public safety service.
There are currently four names on the wall, Cpl. Brett W. Land and Pfc. Alejandro J. Pardo and Porterville Fire Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
The Military Banner program also honors military personnel killed in action. As a result of information collected for that program there's also a need to establish a policy concering the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall.
The Military Banner Program Committee has also developed a Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall policy. The policy to be considered by the council as part of its consent calendar states those who can be honored on the wall are military personnel who died in active service, foreign or domestic, and a law enforcement officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician who died in the line of duty.
The policy calls for the wall to be for those who were killed in action during military or public safety service on or after 9/11, September 11, 2001. Those honored must have also lived within the Porterville Unified School District boundary. Any future installation of plaques would coincide with the Memorial Day holiday.
BLESSINGS OF LIBERTY FREEDOM RALLY
As part of its consent calendar the council will also consider approving a Blessings of Liberty Freedom Rally a requested by Bethel Assembly of God. The rally will be held Saturday, April 23 at Centennial Park. Organizers have requested the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. be set aside for the rally.
CDBD GRANTS
Two public hearings will be held on the use of Community Development Block grants the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD.
One public hearing will be held on an amendment on the 2021/2022 CDBG Action Plan. And another public hearing will be held on the 2022/2023 CDBG Action Plan.
The funding recommendations made by the City's CDBG Citizens’ Advisory and Housing Opportunity Committee as far as the amendment to the 2021-2022 CDBG Action Plan will be presented. The recommendations are based on feedback received from a community survey, a community meeting, a public hearing meeting, virtual and in-person meetings, outreach events and through partner agencies that serve low to moderate income households.
The amendment involves reallocating more than $600,000 in funding, including the reallocating of 2020 funds back to the Large Business Assistance Program and 2016 entitlement funds to such areas as the Parks Improvement Program.
The reallocation of those funds is necessary as the sale of the Heritage Center to PUSD hasn't been finalized and funds from that sale aren't yet available to fund areas such as multi-sport field activity. Funds need to be allocated to other activities ensure the funds are being used in compliance with HUD requirements.
TULE RIVER TRIBE WATER
As a scheduled matter the council will consider a letter of support for federal legislation to eventually secure water rights and water security for the Tule River Reservation.
It's an effort that's going on 45 years now. After an effort of nearly 30 years, the Tule River Tribe successfully settled its water rights in November 2007 by signing a settlement agreement with water users on the South Fork of the Tule River.
The settlement agreement would secure, domestic, municipal, industrial and commercial water supply for the Tule Reservation.
But since that time the Tribe has been seeking federal legislation to ratify the settlement agreement which would authorize the development of water rights, infrastructure and reservoirs for storage for the reservation.
Legislation introduced in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in 2007, 2008 and 2009 failed.
After nearly thirty (30) years of advocacy, the Tule River Tribe successfully settled its water rights in November 2007 by signing a Settlement Agreement with water users on the South Fork of the Tule River. The Settlement Agreement secures a domestic, municipal, industrial and commercial water supply for the Tribe. Since 2007, the Tribe has been seeking federal legislation to ratify the Settlement Agreement and authorize appropriations to develop the water rights through the creation of water infrastructure and reservoirs on the Tule River Reservation. Legislation introduced in the House and Senate in 2007, 2008 and 2009 didn't pass.
The Tribe continues to work with the Bureau of Reclamation on the feasibility of the Tribe's water storage project. The council's letter is addressed to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
“We would recommend your strong support for the Tule River Water Settlement bill, which will finally resolve the water right claims of our neighbors, the Tule River Tribe,” the letter states. “The resulting Tule River Water Settlement bill will bring a large measure of certainty of supply for the Tribe and neighboring stakeholders. Eventually, we hope that the approval of the Settlement will add to the amount of water available for both the Tribe and local area.
“We respectfully ask that you seek introduction of this legislation that will settle the Tribe's water rights and authorize much needed funding for water delivery. We hope this legislation is introduced and becomes law as quick as possible.