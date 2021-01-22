At Tuesday night’s Porterville City Council meeting, the council approved the appointment of Angela Dennis to the Transactions and Use Tax Oversight Committee (TUTOC), discussed needed revisions to the Council Procedural Handbook and voted in favor of continuing the status of the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19.
To begin scheduled matters, the Council learned a Request for Appointment to TUTOC had been submitted to the city by Angela Dennis, a Porterville resident. TUTOC had two vacant seats, both with terms that expire in May 2024. TUTOC is in charge of monitoring and discussing revenues and expenditures of the funds generated by Measure H and Measure I through the sales tax and to report its findings to the Council.
Before the item was moved for approval, Council member Daniel Penaloza said the city’s commissions and committees are important to the Council and it was nice to see the request for appointment. Vice Mayor Martha Flores moved for the approval of Dennis’ appointment and Mayor Monte Reyes seconded the motion. The motion passed with a vote of 5-0.
The next item of discussion before the Council on Tuesday night was the City Council Procedural Handbook. City Manager John Lollis explained it's customary to revise the Council’s procedural handbook upon reorganization of Council. The last edits to the handbook included details and courtesies in regards to the city’s districts.
When the Council opened discussion, Council member Kellie Carrillo had no suggestions or revisions, and as the newest member of the council, she stated she was still familiarizing herself with the handbook.
Council Member Milt Stowe said he felt the last time they revised the handbook, they “did a pretty good job with the revisions” and made no suggestions.
Council Member Penaloza asked if a permanent option for electronic participation in future Council meetings would need to be included in the handbook, to which City Attorney Julia Lew said the Council would need to consider this in the future, but the discussion could be as it would be difficult to review now because the Council is currently operating under special rules. Lew suggested the Council wait and see what's allowed after the pandemic before bringing a permanent option for electronic participation in meetings before the council for discussion.
Vice Mayor Flores requested guidelines be implemented in regards to the Council acting as one body, and not individuals, when using social media platforms to distribute information regarding city policies. Lew said a new bill, AB992, governs social media postings and stated she will take a look at what AB992 allows and doesn’t allow, and, if Council desires, she can draft up a policy or guidelines for social media postings to add to the handbook in the future.
Mayor Reyes suggested implementing a policy on the use of the city’s logo and when it can be used. He also suggested the handbook clarify the differences between campaign activities versus Council activities and what that line between the two looks like.
Lew concluded the discussion by saying she will work on drafting a policy on the use of the city logo and look into potential policies for social media postings. She also stated she will bring back potential amendments to the handbook that fit the Council’s requests. This was a directional item only and no action was needed.
The final item up for discussion on Tuesday night was the continuation of the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19. City Manager John Lollis explained to the Council COVID cases in Tulare County are still rising and it's still a concern for the County’s officials. He also reminded the Council the regional stay at home orders are still in place, and that ICU’s are still at full capacity. As of Thursday there were 9,230 vaccines administered. City staff recommended the Council continue the status of the Proclamation of Local Emergency, which was moved for approval by Council Member Penaloza and seconded by Vice Mayor Flores. The motion passed with a vote of 5-0.