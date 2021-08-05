Upon Porterville City Council’s return to open session Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting, two local residents offered comments during the Oral Communications portion of the meeting.
Brock Neeley offered information of the reporting on data of veteran suicides in California. And, former City Council Member Virginia Gurrola began by congratulating new Council Member Lawana Tate.
“On July 20, history was made for the city of Porterville — something I’ve been hoping for, for many years, the glass ceiling was cracked open with three women now serving on the dais,” Gurrola said. “It’s been a long time coming and I congratulate you all.”
Gurrola then went on to talk about the census and the redistricting process.
“ Now that the census is complete, it’s time to begin the redistricting process,” she said. “Redistricting is the way we change the districts that determine who represents us. It provides an opportunity to redraw political lines so that each district is equal in population size based on the census data.”
And those numbers affect everyone, she said.
“The process affects distribution at all levels of government — local school boards, city council, the State legislatures and the U.S. House of Representatives,” Gurrola said.
And when the distribution of federal funds are allocated based on census data, funds can benefit the City of Porterville, she said.
Gurrola then informed the Council on a meeting that will take place at 6:30 p.m. on August 12 at Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana Community Center, located at 466 E. Putnam. The informational listening session meeting will be limited to 100 people, she said and people can get more information by visiting the website tularecounty.ca.gov/redistricting online.
It was reported Sierra View Medical was collaborating with the City on being available during city events, such as Pioneer Days in October to provide free vaccinations.
Statistics were also shared during the COVID-19 status and review.
City Manager John Lollis offered local current numbers, and those from two weeks ago, on Tulare County vaccines, active cases, deaths, recoveries, suspected cases, hospitalizations, and Intensive Care Unit patients and number of deaths. In addition, several numbers were specifically for the Porterville 93257 zip-code area. Lollis reported 93257 as having a total of 10,342 cases, which is 125 more than two weeks ago; and 127 active cases, or 84 more than two weeks ago in the 93257 area.
“CDC has classified Tulare County as substantial, first, and as of today as an area of high transmission,” Lollis said. “If one exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 in a one-week time period, then you’re designated as a high transmission area, which I think 90 percent of the state of California falls in that designated area right now. As of today, we are in an area of high transmissions.”
The meeting also included AB1234 reports on the Local Initiatives Navigation Center, LINK, Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness, Library Facility Planning Committee and the Internal Audit Committee.
During the LINK report, it was brought out Porterville is the only city hosting regular LINK events. Currently they are every other Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Porterville Welcome Center. It was also mentioned a barber and a hairdresser would be present from 9:30 a.m. till noon at the Aug. 11.
Information concerning the Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness revolved around its July 21 meeting. Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores reported a Project Front Door presentation regarding street outreach was presented and included a van-size vehicle, an office on wheels, which addresses homeless issues, and of the website which is a one-stop shop for community members to get involved in the efforts of addressing homelessness. The site isn't a resource for homelessness and not an open forum, Flores said, but will have homelessness by the numbers, live links to websites and an Act Now fundraising opportunities. It launches September 1.
But there was a lot of information, Flores said, and she encouraged anyone interested to watch the Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness video of July 21, which is available on the Tulare County Health and Human Services Facebook page.
In addition, Flores said, there were updates on different cities, with Jason Ridenour reporting for the following information from the Porterville Welcome Center:
1,459 unduplicated clients since the center opened
45-60 is the daily average
41 – the total taking shelter for June
18 – the number of exits
3 – housed, and that number hasn't changed due to no vouchers available
2 – number of eligible workers
15 – county notary
1 – drug counselor
Ridenour also shared highlights of unsheltered and sheltered services, and offered affirmation of the project in Porterville, sharing on July 24, New Hope Christian Center will be offering a haircuts event.
In addition, Flores reported there was County representation at the task force meeting and they explained about programs and things happening elsewhere, including the probability of a Safe Vehicle Program for evenings, where one could arrive, park, be safe and leave in the morning.
During the report on the July 22 Library Facility Planning Committee, Council Member Kellie Carrillo, who's chair of the committee, said they only had one scheduled matter — the review of the Library Needs Assessment Overview, summarizing the preliminary results.
The information was presented with the information and stats broken down into three categories – Community Characteristics, Prioritizing Youth, and Vision of the Library.
Its survey response was outstanding, Carrillo said, with Library Consultant Penny Hummel reporting receiving 1,638 English and 114 Spanish surveys. Two meetings remain, after which, a presentation to the City Council will be offered on Aug. 17.
Flores also reported on the Internal Audit Committee meeting of July 26, during which the scheduled matter was to review an agreement between the Porterville Chamber and the City of Porterville.
During the Consent Calendar, all items are considered routine and enacted in one motion with no separate discussion unless an item is pulled from the list. The intent to set a public hearing to consider annual adjustment of impact fees was pulled by Council member Milt Stowe.
During Scheduled Matters, Arlene Pena was confirmed and appointed with a 5-0 vote to serve the remainder of a four-year term on the Parks and Leisure Services Commission.
The consideration of appointment to the Internal City Audit Committee had three individuals vying for the appointment — Brock Neeley, Xochitl Ramos and Rob Taylor. The committee is charged with managing the work of the independent auditor and reviewing the Annual Audit and the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report prior to submission to the City Council. The committee is also tasked with undertaking special studies as assigned by the City Council.
Neeley and Taylor were both present and were asked what they could bring to the table if selected.
Following their answers, Council member Milt Stowe and Mayor Monte Reyes said they would vote for Taylor, Carrillo said her vote would go to Ramos, and Tate and Flores also voted for Taylor. Flores then made a motion to appoint Taylor for the open position. The vote passed 5-0.
The meeting started its wrap up with a report on the July 22 KJUG Summer Concert Series. Following positive reviews, it was announced the Aug. 19 event might possibly begin at 6:30 p.m. and the performer hasn't been identified.