Residents near the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi campus must feel like they’re being treated like the Island of Misfit Toys.
Because they’ve been caught in another island of three government entities when it comes to the huge traffic problems the Lombardi School has created. But the Porterville City Council was quick to point out as far as they’re concerned they’ve done everything they can when it comes to the traffic issue since the area involved is actually in the county and not in the city.
In the end the council approved a draft resolution to move ahead with the Brookside subdivision contingent on the area being annexed into the city at its meeting on Tuesday.
The Brookside subdivision is a proposed development of 229 homes that are 1,300 to 3,000 square feet near the Lombardi campus. But numerous residents in the area express their concerns about the increased traffic that would be created in an already congested traffic area despite the developers assurance the project should actually improve traffic in the area.
As City Councilmember Lawana Tate said, “The problem needs to be resolved. Who’s going to do it.”
Council members Milt Stowe and Monte Reyes were quick to state since the area is in the county the Burton School District and the county failed in resolving the traffic issue.
The draft resolution was approved by a 4-1 vote with Reyes voting against the resolution even though he said the proposed subdivision was a good project as Reyes and the council expressed their concerns with Burton and the county not dealing with the traffic issue.
The area still needs to be annexed into the City of Porterville before the project can go forward and that annexation must be approved by Tulare County LAFCO.
In making his motion to approve the draft resolution Stowe suggested the council send a letter to the county and LAFCO asking them to deal with the traffic issue.
One of the issues is Castle Street hasn’t been extended which the city requested. “We wanted it to go through,” said City Attorney Julia Lew about Castle. “The county abandoned it.” In deference to property owners in the area, Lew said.
Lew added with any project like this there is no way to make everybody happy.
Stowe also said he had discussions with the Burton district about the problems the Lombardi campus would create and said the district was told “the problem would occur.”
Many who came to Tuesday’s meeting suggested council members go out to the area and see the traffic congestion themselves.
Reyes, Stowe and Mayor Martha A. Flores said they’ve all been out there to see the traffic with Flores saying she became stuck there once die to the traffic.
“It is horrendous,” Stowe said. “I agree.”
It was noted if the area is annexed into the city the subdivision would have to meet the city’s standards, which would include extending Castle Street. Stowe express his concern for the residents on Castle Street.
It was also noted the council took the position in the past the development of the Lombardi campus wasn’t in compliance with the Porterville General Plan.
Steve Brandt of QK which developed the neighborhood for the project spoke at the meeting and said the subdivision would include a 3 acre park and a new well that would help the entire community of Porterville meet its water needs.
Brandt also said it the subdivision “the new roads will help relieve the existing traffic congestion.”
He also said Lombardi is a half a street and will be completed to go to the school as part of the subdivision. He said there would also be dedicated left hand and right hand turn lanes.
Now there is just one outlet in the neighborhood and the subdivision would provide multiple outlets. But area residents at the meeting said no matter how many outlets there were it would do little to alleviate the traffic problem.
Lombardi would also be widened, Brandt said. He said a “full system” for traffic would be created as opposed to: “Right now you have a partial system.”
Lew agreed the subdivision would actually improve the traffic situation. “It at least makes it better than it it is now,” she said.