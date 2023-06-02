The Porterville City Council will have to make a tough decision at its meeting Tuesday to go ahead with a major reconstruction project of Villa Street even though the project would be well above the expected cost.
The council will address the issue as a scheduled matter during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As has been the case many times since COVID the council will have to consider going forward with the major Villa Street Reconstruction Project despite the lowest bid being well above expected costs.
The city received five bids for the Villa Street Reconstruction Project between Olive and Henderson, not including the Porter Slough Bridge cross. The project will consist of the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt and base and the installation of access
compliant curb ramps.
The existing water pipes, storm drain pipes, and sanitary pipes will be removed and replaced, and purple pipe will be installed along the stretch of road in order to prepare for the future use of reclaimed water throughout the city. This project also includes the installation of conduit for a fiber optic line, and the installation of video cameras at the intersections of Villa and Olive, Villa and Putnam and Villa and Morton.
The lowest bid came from Dawson-Mauldin, LLC at just a little more than $10 million. But that bid was 29 percent higher than the expected cost which far exceeds the policy of the council not to approve bids that are more than 10 percent higher than the expected cost.
In addition other costs for such matters as construction contingency and management would run the total cost of the project to more than $12.1 million.
“Although the possibility exists that the city will receive favorable bids if re-advertised, there are no guarantees that the city will receive less costly bids, and will likely necessitate a change in scope of the design,” stated city staff, adding that could increase the cost of the project. “The current construction market, and the large number of repair projects in this area and throughout the state due to recent flooding, is leading to increased construction
costs with equipment needs exceeding the inventory in the state.
“With all five bids received coming in significantly higher than the engineer's estimate, staff
believes this is an indicator of what could truly be expected should council elect to re-advertise the project. It is also likely that the heavy equipment needed to complete this project may not be available if rebid.”
Funding for the project includes a little more than $4.2 million in Measure I funds, Road
Maintenance Rehabilitation Account (SB1)/Special Gas Tax Funds of $1,300,000, Water Replacement Funds of more than $3.5 million and $1 million in Sewer Revolving Funds. A little more than $2 million in Measure R funds will be needed to completely fund the project.
As a scheduled matter the council has the option to reject the bids and re-advertise the project or award the project to Dawson-Mauldin.
STREET MAINTENANCE
There are also a number of items dealing with road projects on the consent calendar and one includes a $2 million street maintenance project for 2023-2024 for roads virtually throughout the entire city.
The maintenance will be typical grind out and pave back using an asphalt paver with Asphalt Concrete Hot Mix and/or cold mix curb-to-curb overlay.
Large sections of the city's four major roads, Olive, Henderson, Morton and Main are all among the many roads that will be part of the street maintenance. Surface Transportation Program and Measure I and Measure R funds will be used to fund the $2 million in street maintenance.