The Porterville City Council quickly approved an action to begin the Request for Proposal process to accept applicants for a third cannabis dispensary to be operated in the city.
And Bloom Farms continued to state it will file a lawsuit against the city as a result of that action. The council approved the action as part of its consent calendar at its meeting on Tuesday.
The council's action paved the way for the city to begin accepting applications for the dispensary on January 3. That would begin a process in which the city would then begin to accept applications for the dispensary on January 3. That would begin the selection process in which an applicant for the dispensary could be selected in the spring, which would lead to the process of the council approving an ordinance and building permits to be issued for the dispensary to be developed.
The third dispensary will be awarded to a “wholly-locally owned” business. All of the owners of the dispensary must have lived in the Porterville Urban Area Boundary or have owned a business in Porterville for at least three years.
That was an issue with the awarding of the first two dispensaries to Cannabis Culture Club and Haven. While those businesses have local owners they also have owners from Southern California. At the December 7 council meeting it was announced those dispensaries were going through the building permit process.
Bloom Farms contends since its the highest scoring and last remaining wholly-locally owned business from the first round of applications it should be awarded the third dispensary.
Bloom Farms stated its “attorney's in the process of filing a lawsuit against them,” referring to the city. They're probably going to get served within the next 10 days. It's going to happen.”
The city's cannabis ad hoc committee did recommend to the council tit award the third dispensary to one of the two highest scoring wholly-locally owned applicants from the first application process, the Tule River Economic Development Corporation or Bloom Farms. The ad hoc committee stated “this would save the city staff time and resources.”
But the city's staff report for the December 7 council meeting stated: “In an effort to support a “wholly-locally owned” dispensary, the Council directed that the third dispensary would be considered in a process broader than only considering the remaining applicants (Bloom Farms and TREDC) from the first application process.”