During a study session for the Porterville City Council on Tuesday night, council members and city staff examined rate study results for sewer and solid waste rates, as well as how to establish a recycled water rate with the opening of the water tertiary treatment center looming before the year is over. While no decisions have been finalized, the council directed city staff to begin the process of implementing a recycled water rate, and to take a five-year increase approach for increasing sewer rates. The Council will evaluate an approach on an increase to solid waste rates at a future Council meeting.
“The effort of this process was to take a unified approach on the evaluation of overall utility costs across the city and implement the changes necessary to move forward and continue the levels of service, ” said Michael Knight, Public Works Director.
Knight began by asking the Council for direction on how to establish a rate for the use of recycled water, specifically for use at the casino and the sports complex. Knight presented a draft notice to the public from the city offering explanations for the meter rate changes for potable water, the implementation process for the rate increases, and the information for when a public hearing will be set to address the recycled water rate implementation.
The Eagle Mountain Casino and sports complex are the primary customers for the recycled water rate and staff estimates the revenue generated for the new rate service will be $262,644.
Councilmember Raymond Beltran asked if water would be pumped out to other areas to which Knight responded they’re only permitted to use the recycled water at the sports complex and casino.
The council agreed city staff should move forward in the direction they presented to Council with a notification to the public, followed by a public hearing.
Cody Berg, Associate Vice President, Western U.S. Financial Services Lead for Carollo Engineers, presented the sewer rate study results conducted by Carollo Engineers in regards to the city’s existing sewer rate structure.
Berg explained how the suggested rate increases are established through analysis of revenue, cost of service, rate design, and demand, as well as public outreach.
Through their report, Carollo Engineers determined the existing rates generate an insufficient amount of revenue to cover operation and capital costs, debt payments, and debt service coverage.
“Your revenues are just meeting your expenses,” said Berg. “We are really just trying to raise revenues to meet expenditures so that we are not drawing down the balance too low.”
Results of the rate study showed that residential rate revenues under the city’s existing rate generate roughly $6.5 million a year, while commercial rates generate roughly $545,000.
Berg proposed the city implement one of three alternatives to generate more revenue from the sewer rates.
Alternative one is an annual 12.39 percent increase for five years.
Alternative two is a 35.84 percent increase with a cumulative 130 percent increase over five years for single family residential rates, and an initial 22 percent decrease for multifamily and trailer park rates followed by a 31.9 percent increase over the next four years.
Alternative three is a 9.97 percent increase, with a cumulative 85.7 percent increase for single family residents over five years and a 95.5 percent cumulative five year increase for multi family and trailer park rates. Berg said this option is probably best as it lumps the rates for single family, multi family and trailer parks into uniform residential categories.
All of the Council, omitting Beltran, favored the second option as presented. Beltran stood in favor of the third option as it was based on actual service costs.
William Schoen, Principal at R3 Consulting Group LLC, presented the Council with the results found from the Solid Waste rate study which found the revenue generated from existing rates, which haven’t been adjusted since 2006, are not enough to fund existing operations and cover revenue shortfalls. Schoen provided four scenarios for the Council’s consideration that, if implemented, could cover costs generated.
“The city’s residential rate, which is now $17.85 per month, is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, in the region,” said Schoen. “And these rates have not been increased since 2006, more than 15 years, and are simply not sufficient to support what the Division needs operating at this rate going forward and to comply with SB1383.”
While the first scenario maintained the existing rate structure, the remaining scenarios presented included various amounts of increases over a five year period.
The second scenario presented encompassed a 50 percent increase implemented this year, with annual adjustments of 5 percent for a cumulative increase of 82 percent. Scenario three included a 30 percent increase this year, a 25 percent increase next year with 5 percent increases for the next three years, for a cumulative increase of 88 percent. The final scenario presented included a 25 percent increase to the solid waste rate this year, followed by an increase of 25 percent next year, followed by a 10 percent increase, and ending with two annual increases of 5 percent for a cumulative 89 percent increase.
Counclimembers Beltran and Donald Wehyrauch expressed their favor of the third scenario, while Mayor Martha A. Flores and Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo expressed interest in learning more about the second option.
Councilmember Greg Meister presented his own scenario of a one time annual increase of 56 percent. That way the increase doesn’t have to be spread over a five year period.
Ultimately the Council asked city staff to bring back the third option for further evaluation, as well as the scenario put forth by Meister.