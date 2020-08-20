“We continue to look for strategies to improve mobility within out community, as well as keep financially sustainable for the future,” said Transit manager Richard Tree during the regular meeting of the Porterville City Council on Tuesday.
Tree explained to the Council that some changes had been made to Transit services since the beginning of the pandemic, and it was time to take a look at making some more changes to the public transportation services offered to the community.
Tree stated that Transit runs six fixed routes throughout the city every day, but that ridership on some of those routes had dramatically declined since the pandemic began. Ridership was down 28 percent in March, 59 percent in April, three percent in May, six percent in June and nine percent in July. This averages out to a ridership loss of roughly 70 percent since March.
The services offered by Transit have been modified due to COVID-19 once already. Route 9 has been temporarily suspended at the request of the Tule River Tribe, Routes 7 and 8 have been eliminated and the Transit service hours have been cut.
On Tuesday evening, Tree made a few additional modifications suggestion to the Council's attention. Tree suggested that Route 4 and Route 6 be eliminated due to low performance in ridership. Route 4 makes stops at the Porterville Developmental Center and Porterville College. Route 6 stops at the Eastridge Shopping Center and Family HealthCare Network. He stated that these eliminated routes would be supplemented by the city's new micro-Transit option, TransPORT. Tree also suggested that the Transit system convert to a cashless fare system.
There was a large push among the dais to improve the city's micro-transit system and expand the service area for TransPORT services. TransPORT services work much like Uber or Lyft, and offer riders the convenience of choosing where they want to be picked up and dropped off.
“We should be looking into eliminating some of the low productivity routes...and put our efforts into TransPORT,” said Councilwoman Virginia Gurrola.
With the Council's direction, Tree and city staff agreed to revisit the item at the next Council meeting where they will hold a public hearing to gain feedback about the proposed modifications to Transit services from the public.
Another major item discussed amongst the Council was the prospect of opening restaurants downtown for outdoor dining. The City and the Chamber of Commerce have been working together to identify the needs and wants of restaurants downtown. Each restaurant requested space outside that could be blocked off or reserved for outdoor seating that patrons can use to eat at downtown restaurants. A few of the restaurants requested part of the street to be blocked off for diners.
“The street closure, to me, isn't necessarily favorable way to accommodate just because of general access,” said Councilman Monte Reyes.
Reyes' opinion was echoed amongst the Council, who agreed that street closure may not be a good idea in terms of public access to other streets. The Council did state that they want to support these small businesses and have them open as soon as possible, but there will be a process for opening for outdoor dining.
“We need to do out participation to make it safe for everyone to adhere to whatever the requirements are for the insurance, for the liabilities,” said Mayor Martha Flores.
Once officially established, the process for a restaurant to open for outdoor dining downtown will include applying for a permit, obtaining insurance certificates, including a site plan and consistency with state and local regulations.
City staff said that they will work with businesses downtown and provide a status report at the next Council meeting.
There was an outcry for the placement of sanitation facilities along the river during public comment on Tuesday night.
Arturo Rodriguez, the Board President for the Poplar Community Service District, stated that he has been working for the past couple of years to identify the needs of the homeless population in the community. Rodriguez said that the biggest need, besides housing, among the homeless is sanitation facilities, especially restrooms. He said he would like to work with the city to find a solution.
Gilbert Sandoval stated that he has tried to get in touch with housing programs, but has been turned down many times. Sandoval also stated that many of the resources he reached out to no longer existed. He questioned the Council as to what happened to the homeless resource programs, and why he hasn't been housed yet when he has reached out to all of the resources and programs he knows of.
Justin Hall was candid with the Council and shared that he has been homeless for five or six years. He said that sanitation facilities are badly needed at the river, and that the homeless population needs better access to resources. He expressed the difficulty that comes with being homeless and finding a job, or even just getting people to listen to him.
Lastly, Rosendo Hernandez requested that the Council place an item on their next agenda addressing the needs for sanitation facilities among the homeless population.
The next Porterville City Council is scheduled for September 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and will be streamed live via the City of Porterville's YouTube channel.