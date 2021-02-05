During Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council, the council discussed restrictions on the sale of certain legal fireworks, enforcement efforts for the use of illegal fireworks and the possibility of increasing the fine attached to administrative citations given in relation to the use of illegal fireworks.
Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere opened the discussion by explaining at the Council meeting on July 21, 2020, the Council provided direction to city staff to look into the prospect of limiting the sale of safe and sane fireworks and encourage enforcement efforts among city agencies. He stated the purpose of Tuesday night's discussion was to consider the benefits of the elimination of certain fireworks for sale in the city, suggesting the Council may have a possible interest in eliminating fireworks that are a nuisance or can be manipulated into dangerous devices.
Councilmember Milt Stowe asked LaPere how many citations were handed out on the last Fourth of July, and LaPere stated code enforcement officers gave 29 citations.
Stowe then asked if any of the citations had been collected. LaPere said he didn't have an exact number, but collection on the citations is low.
LaPere informed the council local fire marshals have discussed the possibility of forming an inter-agency task force to increase enforcement efforts against the use of illegal fireworks, and local fire chiefs are interested as well.
Stowe asked what the current penalty for illegal fireworks is, and LaPere said the current fine is $1,500 per firework per administrative citation given and the confiscation of any remaining illegal fireworks.
Councilmember Daniel Penaloza asked which fireworks had been eliminated for sale in other jurisdictions, and LaPere stated restricted fireworks are mainly those that can be modified to more dangerous devices, such as Piccolo Pete's
Penaloza stated he's concerned about people leaving the city to get the same fireworks, and is concerned there will not be enough officers to enforce firework restrictions within city limits.
City manager John Lollis told the Council the county currently has no regulations on the number of booths allowed in the county, so there will be many booths available just outside of city borders, and various types of fireworks will make it into the city.
Stowe asked LaPere if he has had any conversations with the Tulare County Fire Chief in regards to forming a task force. LaPere said has spoken with him, and he has interest in the task force, as does the Visalia Police Department and the Tulare Police Department.
Stowe said he's in favor of keeping the safe and sane fireworks because children and families enjoy them, but the Council should consider eliminating fireworks that emit loud noises and crack down on illegal fireworks harder.
City attorney Julia Le stated she can take a second look at current regulations on citations, and may be able to bring back information to raise administrative fines if the Council wished. She said the problem is catching people and proving they violated city regulations.
Mayor Monte Reyes stated in his opinion enforcement is key. He suggested looking into using technology, like drones, to locate illegal or restricted fireworks, mitigate criminal activity and more. He also stated he's in favor of an increase in fines for administrative citations, but repeated enforcement is key in this matter.
Stowe stated a future task force will help with enforcement by having more boots on the ground and eyes in the sky.
Council member Kellie Carrillo shared she would support finding a way to keep the safe and sane fireworks for fundraising purposes and agreed with a fine increase for citations. She suggested the city communicate with enforcement agencies and see how the city can help tackle enforcement efforts.
Vice Mayor Martha Flores expressed her concern with the sale of Piccolo Pete's, and stated the Council needs to come to a consensus on the amount for a fine increase. She also stated enforcement with technology is a good idea and can be a future Council discussion.
The Council directed city staff to look into the city's ability to restrict sale of modifiable fireworks, what an appropriate fine would be for an administrative citation, and what technology and education efforts can be used to increase enforcement within the city.