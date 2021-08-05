As the cliché goes, time heals all wounds. And the Porterville City Council will need time before it votes to approve rejoining the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation.
“A paper cut takes a split second,” Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes said at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. “But the healing takes a lot longer.”
Reyes was referencing the relationship between the city and TCEDC. The City of Porterville had been an active member of TCEDC since its inception in 1983 when the city of Porterville was a founding member.
But in recent years the relationship between TCEDC and the city of Porterville has been strained. At the forefront of the strained relationship is different views when it came to the development of the Porterville Municipal Airport area.
So in 2020, the council didn't renew the city's membership with TCEDC. New TCEDC president Nathan Ahle was at Tuesday's meeting to assure the organization's views have changed to be more in alignment with the city's. But in the end the council wasn't ready to approve rejoining the organization.
Despite the council's rejection for now, Ahle also assured TCEDC would continue to work with the city. One of the projects mentioned by Porterville City Manager John Lollis TCEDC has been working with city on is the development of the vacant building that was the former home of Beckman-Coulter.
Lollis also address at Tuesday's meeting as far as the city the “concern with its frustration with the previous administration's lack of consideration with” the city's vision when it came to economic development, particularly when it came to the Porterville Airport area.
In its 2019 report on the city's strengths and weaknesses, TCEDC actually listed the airport as a weakness.
Porterville City Council member Martha Flores noted that when she also expressed her concerns. “Porterville has a gold mine in the airport and industrial area,” Flores said.
Ahle said TCEDC now agrees with the city's vision when it comes to the airport, noting the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino near the airport and the development of a tertiary water treatment plant as part of the project.
“It's a remarkable asset to the community,” said Ahle about the airport. “I can't see how anybody would look at that and not see that.”
And city leaders noted Ahle has reached out more to the city than what has been done in the past. Lollis noted Ahle has met with him four times in the last six months. “Which is four more times than the previous administration did in four years,” Lollis said.
Porterville City Council member Milt Stowe, who has been one of TCEDC's harshest critics, also noted how the organization has changed and said if the organization changed “I'd be the first one to hop on board.”
But Stowe also said TCEDC needed to continue to make progress when it came to its relationship with the city. With that in mind Stowe made a motion for the city to rejoin the organization. The motion, though, failed with a lack of a second.
Reyes expressed his concern with the $25,000 fee the city would have to pay to rejoin TCEDC. Reyes said how much the city would have to pay was too much in comparison to what others have to pay, including the County of Tulare.
He said the County of Tulare's membership fee should have been $90,000. Lollis, though, said TCEDC had to make the county a sweet deal for it to rejoin the organization. But he added as far as that deal, “It really upset the cities.”
For his part, Ahle said about TCEDC it realized “our organization needed a change to be quite honest.”
Ahle said TCEDC will continue to work so “the city of Porterville sees the value of what we're doing.”