The Porterville City Council unanimously approved the declaration of the existence of a local emergency at Tuesday night's Council meeting. This will allow the city to access state and federal resources during the coronavirus pandemic, if needed.
City Manager John Lollis stated that he was earlier notified by the County Health Department that they will be closing all bars, effective Tuesday night. He also stated that Governor Gavin Newsom is predicting schools will be out through the remainder of the academic year.
The Council agreed that any social gatherings should be limited to no more than 25 people, per Health Department recommendations, but are encouraging people to keep gatherings even smaller than 25 people if possible.
Despite the absence of Council member Virginia Gurrola, the declaration of emergency was approved with a vote of 4-0.