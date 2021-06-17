At its meeting on Tuesday the Porterville City Council decided to accept applications from individuals interested in filling the vacated City Council seat created by the resignation of Daniel Penaloza.
The individual who fills the vacancy representing District 1 will serve out the rest of the term and would be up for reelection during the November, 2022 general election. Those applying for the position must reside in District 1 and be a registered voter.
Request for Appointment forms and district boundary information is available on the City’s website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us, or at the Office of City Clerk, City Hall, 291 North Main Street, Porterville. Completed forms must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The City Council will hold a Special Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 29 to conduct public interviews of applicants and to consider the appointment to fill the vacancy.
If necessary, on July 6, the City Council may conduct second interviews and consider making an appointment to fill the vacancy.
Three of the four City Council members must vote to approve the selection of an individual for that person to fill the vacancy.
Penaloza turned in his resignation on June 8. The City Council has 30 days to fill the position by July 8. In the event the position isn't filled by that time then Mayor Monte Reyes would have the authority to determine how the vacancy would be filled.
Penaloza said he resigned because he will no longer reside in District 1 and due to personal matters.
For more information call Deputy City Manager Patrice Hildreth at 559-782-7466.
2021-2022 BUDGET APPROVED
The Council also quickly approved the budget for all of the city's departments and day-to-day operations for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The budget projects revenue from local and city taxes and measures to be more than $29.5 million. The city also expects more than $31.3 million in expenses for the day-to-day operations of the city.
But the city also projects it will receive nearly $2 million in state and federal funds, leaving it with a projected small surplus of $108,308 for the coming year. The city also projects it will be able to maintain emergency reserves of $7.1 million.
LIBRARY MATTERS
During oral communications, the Friends of the Library submitted written communication seeking information on the status of repairs of the building its going to move into at 287 Hockett across from the Porterville Fire Station. It has been since last fall the Friends of the Library have been without a building, but the move is still pending.
The Friends of the Library stated $100,000 has been set aside in the city's budget for repairs to the building. The Friends of the Library also in its written communication thanked the city for its cooperation when it comes to working with the organization and also noted there were issues with bringing the building up to code when it came to the repairs.
The Friends of the Library stated in its written communication community members have been asking when the organization is reopening its book store. “We have no answer,” the organization stated.
The Friends of the Library also stated they were seeking an answer from the city on the status of the repairs to the building by July 1.
Betsy Slattery also presented a written communication on behalf of her mother, Margaret J. Slattery and fallen Porterville Firefighters, Captain Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones, who were killed during the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Slattery suggested the new permanent library be named the Figueroa-Jones Library in honor of Figueroa and Jones. She also suggested the children's section in the new library be named after her mother, who passed away in 2004.
“My mother did so much to encourage reading in this community,” Slattery stated. “I know she would be honored.”
The children's library at the Heritage Center was named in Margaret J. Slattery's honor.