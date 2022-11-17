After receiving a complaint from Porterville resident Rick Hatfield, Mayor Martha A. Flores brought the idea of prohibiting commercial vehicles on certain streets to the council during their regular meeting on Tuesday night.
The streets in question included E. Yates Avenue, S. Roche Street and E. Worth Avenue between S. Main Street and S. Plano Avenue. If the council chooses, the city can adopt the prohibition of commercial vehicles by resolution.
Flores began the council's discussion of the matter by asking when the streets in question were annexed into the city. City Manager John Lollis answered they were annexed into city limits within the last five years due to water needs within that area. Flores said she drove the area and lots of work is being done there currently. She then specified Hatfield's request is specifically for 18-wheelers that take those streets.
Councilman Donald Weyhrauch asked what the properties along those streets are zoned as. Jason Ridenour, the director of community development, said all properties are zoned as residential excluding a the stretch of road running from Main Street to Second Street along the specific thoroughfare. Weyhrauch followed by asking if any other developments are slated for the future along the specified roads that would require any possible prohibitions to be reversed. Ridenour stated there's not currently any plans for future improvements in the area.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo questioned if any other areas of the city currently have similar provisions. Lollis said there are only parking restrictions for commercial vehicles in effect in some residential areas of the city. Carrillo asked what the potential prohibition would look like, to which Lollis answered local law enforcement would handle the code enforcement, and some signage would also go up indicating the restriction.
Councilmember Weyhrauch asked if any companies would be prohibited from driving down their own road as there's a fleet fueling station at the corner of S. Main Street and Yates Avenue. Ridenour replied a few businesses may be affected by the restriction of access.
To close the discussion, Flores suggested city staff prepare and present a draft resolution to the council at their next meeting on December 6. The council unanimously agreed.