The Lindsay City Council hosted a brief meeting on Tuesday night, where a small debate ensued over what signage should be allowed at the location of a future Dollar General on East Hermosa Street. The only item scheduled for discussion via a public hearing on Tuesday was to address the signage at the Dollar General location. The sign that was proposed to the Council stood 20-feet tall with a display that spanned roughly ten feet at the top.
Before the Council opened the public hearing, a small discussion ensued amongst the dais regarding other options for the sign. Mayor Pamela Kimball and Vice Mayor Laura Cortes were in agreement that the sign, as proposed, was too big and unappealing. They were provided other options which they took into consideration as they opened the public hearing.
Eric Sinclair approached the podium first to speak in favor of the sign as it was proposed to the Council. Following Sinclair, Christina Hall, of Image Point Signs and the applicant for this item, echoed Sinclair’s opinion, and stated that the sign is proposed at 20-feet high so people will be able to see it from a distance.
When the public hearing was closed and the discussion went back to the Council, the sentiments amongst the dais were much the same as they were before. Kimball and Council member Yolanda Flores were adamant that the proposed sign was still unappealing, and were leaning more towards a shorter sign, no more than eight feet high, that allowed for a more stimulating and pleasing look to the eye. Cortes seemed to agree with Flores and Kimball, while Council member Roseana Sanchez stood firm in her opinion that the sign should be approved as proposed for higher public visibility.
Ultimately, the Council continued the hearing to their next meeting without making any final decisions about the Dollar General sign.
The next meeting of the Lindsay City Council is scheduled for March 31, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers inside City Hall located at 251 E. Honolulu Street.