(Editor's note: This is the second of two parts on the City Council Candidates Forum)
The Porterville Chamber of Commerce hosted a City Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday. District 1 incumbent Lawana Tate and her opponent, Raymond Beltran, and District 2 candidates Greg Meister and Jason Gurrola all participated. Here's a summary of their comments.
Question — Priorities: What are the top three priorities of your candidacy, why and what would you like to see happen if you are elected or reelected?
“Getting back to homelessness, I think that homeless should be a top priority,” Tate said. “I think what we need to do about this, for instance the methadone clinic. But there are certain people who need to research what methadone is for, and why the clinic is there. But we also need to do everything we can, everyone I come in contact with, when they find out I'm on the council, 'ask what are we going to do about this?'
“Years ago we had mental health clinics where anyone could get services and treatment.” She said “if we have a place for methadone, we can have a place for mental health.”
Beltran said about a few of his priorities, it wasn't just the homeless situation, but speaking with retailers it was vandalism and the customers who don't want to enter, because of the messes left around their property. He said the homeless situation led to vandalism, and the environmental impact of the homeless along the river. "It's just disgusting," he said.
“So homeless is definitely a big part for me, we need to build a homeless shelter.”
He said he wanted a downtown or business community, some type of association. “We need family friendly small businesses,” he said.
"I would love to see a committee, or a liaison to grow up in a community with a Community Center," said Beltran, "and there is nothing like that.”
Meister said he had no special interest except working for the people and being a voice for the people. “My No. 1 goal is to put local back into local government. We've seen mandates from Sacramento that does not represent Porterville people, or Porterville residents, and it's un-American.
“We have to address the homeless. It's wrong that they are destroying our river ways and it's wrong that we allow the homeless on the business front.
“The first thing our businesses have to do is clean up the trash from the night before.
“We need to cut regulations that will create more jobs in our community, which we desperately need.”
Gurrola — “For my priorities I'll give just a couple. Hire more public safety, fire, police. I'd like to look into water, water is a big issue in town.
“And my last thing that I've touched on a few times is the Community Center. The Library is much needed, I'm a firm believer that it's somewhere to go, some kids need something to do, to keep them active and have a place to go.”
Question — Housing: One of the major issues in the community of Porterville is housing. Specifically affordable housing, housing affordable to residents living here. What is your vision for future living in Porterville? How would you support this with single, multifamily, or other living options? How would you ensure public input on this issue?
“How much does a house cost in Porterville?” asked Beltran. “Ridiculous! But that's what the market is.
“I talked to two different builders and they build track homes or subdivisions. Part of the things they have to deal with are that Porterville has certain regulations that neither the county or the state have for different codes. There are 30 different regulations, and the tax rate is very high.
“There needs to be a review of all the regulations.”
Costs for a single family home are high.
Meister — “I have to agree with Raymond there. I believe we need to cut regulations and push forward so contractors can get to work. When we over regulate we cause delays and that creates over pricing. “I also believe in low income apartments. But I'm not for building low-income apartments next to half-a-million dollar homes.
“Build more apartments across from PetSmart and Tractor Supply, it helps those low-income because they are close to grocery stores and household supplies and what-not.
Gurrola — “I've been in real estate for 5 years, and helped out many families over the last 5 years, with multiple people in the house. And five years ago you could get a house for way less, but interest rates have gone way up.
“I believe in affordable housing and we have to work with developers, the red tape” Gurrola talked about why the costs in Porterville are so much. “But there are lower end houses, next to higher end homes,” he said. “I want to see affordable housing, and will push for that.”
Tate said “We want to work with each and every contractor. We have plans for a hotel off of Highway 65, and a plan for another shopping center, but we also need housing.”
“But I don't really want certain areas in Porterville to be low income, and certain areas to be custom homes. I like to see a blend of houses.”
Last question — How do you believe that the council and council-member should partner with various stakeholder groups: systems, nonprofits, and other governmental agencies to improve living conditions and business development in the City of Porterville?
Meister — “When I think of a stakeholders partnership, I think of the people of Porterville, the tax paying law abiding citizens.”
Gurrola said getting input from the community is vital to growth. “We need to know what our community wants, and that will help bring businesses in.
Tate spoke of future plans and her legacy on the council, and said about the casino, " I believe that this is going to be a big boom for Porterville." She's been involved with the casino relocation committee and she likes the idea of a downtown association. "We are here to represent the citizens, the people that we serve," Tate said.
Beltran said that going back to Porterville FYI page on Facebook, it's about partnership and networking. “Getting back to the community, that's what FYI Porterville does.”
Closing statements: Gurrola said wanted to continue to see growth and see the city blossom.
Tate spoke about the contrast between how things were in Porterville and how they are now.
“My No. 1 strength is being a learner. I don't know it all," said Beltran.
Meister said “Like I said, I'm going to be honest with you, what I'm thinking is that Porterville is on the same trajectory as San Francisco.”